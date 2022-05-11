ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida students won't have to cover 'Don't Say Gay' walkout photos in yearbook

Cover picture for the articleLONGWOOD, Fla. — After an outcry from students and parents over yearbook censorship, a Florida school board overruled their superintendent's plan to cover up a page showing students waving rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign during a walkout against the state's so-called “Don't Say Gay"...

Seminole yearbook dispute reveals pain to come

Gov. Ron DeSantis and ideologues in the Legislature are trying to draw Florida into a culture war Their primary battlegrounds are public school, and they’re targeting racial and sexual minorities, people who disagree with DeSantis’ dictates and books that challenge their far-right dogma. Worst of all, they’ll be shoving local officials, communities and students into the line of fire.
Another way to submit for OUR Florida before deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The deadline to apply for OUR Florida rental assistance is Thursday night. Only applications that have been completely submitted by 10 p.m. on Thursday May 12th will be considered for payments, after that the program will cease accepting new applications. However, in the rush to submit...
Florida’s secretary of state to resign ahead of upcoming elections

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state is resigning, seven months before the November elections. Laurel Lee submitted her resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, according to the governor’s spokesperson. The resignation is effective Monday, May 16. [TRENDING: LISTEN: Audio shows how Florida air traffic controller helped...
A new law will mean big change at Florida colleges and universities

A new law in Florida will change the tenure status of instructors in the state’s colleges and universities. Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB-7044, a bill that establishes a new post-tenure, five-year review cycle for professors at the state’s public institutions. At the signing ceremony, the governor said the bill will keep faculty and curriculum in line with what he calls the state’s priorities.
OUR Florida rental assistance to stop accepting applications on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A program that's helped more than 200,000 Florida families over the past year is coming to an end. The statewide rental assistance program OUR Florida will no longer accept applications starting Thursday May 12th at 10pm after distributing more than a billion dollars since May of last year.
Orange County Republican chair Charles Hart files in HD 39

The Apopka-based district has two other Republican candidates and two Democrats. Orange County Republican Party Chair Charles Hart has filed to run for the new House District 39 seat representing northwestern Orange County and western Seminole County. Hart, a lawyer, was first elected as Orange County Republican Chair four years...
Gov. Ron DeSantis honors Florida’s police force by lighting state Capitol blue

Gov. Ron DeSantis will honor the state’s police force by lighting the Florida Historic Capitol blue in recognition of National Police Week. National Police Week, which is observed Wednesday through Tuesday, recognizes the men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting citizens and honors officers who have died in the line of duty.
Same-Sex Spouse Blocked in Tobacco Ruling

Tallahassee, FL (NSF) - A state appeals court Wednesday said a man could not collect millions of dollars from tobacco companies in the death of his husband because they were not married when a smoking-related illness began in the 1990s — a time when Florida law prevented them from being married.
Court Rejects, on Procedural Grounds, Challenge to Florida Repeal of Disney's Special Government District

From Tuesday's decision by Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Foronda v. DeSantis (S.D. Fla.) (for more on the substantive First Amendment question, see these posts):. Plaintiffs are Florida residents and taxpayers. They challenge the validity of a bill recently passed by the Florida legislature and signed into law, Senate Bill 4-C, that will allegedly "eliminat[e] a special legal status that allows Walt Disney World … to operate as an independent government[,]" known as the "Reedy Creek Improvement District[,]" in the Orlando area. {Although Plaintiffs filed suit in this District, the conduct at issue and the parties are more closely connected to the Orlando area, and the Complaint's caption treats this as a suit in the "Miami Division" of the "Middle District of Florida[.]" At the risk of stating the obvious, no such division exists, nor is the undersigned a judge in the Middle District.}
Collective PAC backs Aramia Ayala in Democratic AG Primary

'If elected, Ms. Ayala will once again make history as Florida’s first Black Attorney General.'. A left-of-center PAC that played in Florida elections four years ago is engaging again this year, weighing in early in the Attorney General race. The Collective PAC rolled out an endorsement for former State...
Florida teens can work out at Planet Fitness for free all summer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Instead of your kids sitting around playing video games and eating Cheetos all summer, Planet Fitness wants to get them in shape... for free!. High school students ages 14 - 19 are invited to work out at any Planet Fitness location in Florida from May 16 through August 31! It's part of the nationwide ‘High School Summer Pass’ program.
Poll shows Ken Russell in ‘dead heat’ with María Elvira Salazar for CD 27 seat

Russell and Salazar are separated by just 2 percentage points, newly released survey numbers show. A new survey of voters in Florida’s 27th Congressional District shows Democratic Miami Commissioner Ken Russell within striking distance of incumbent Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar. The survey, commissioned by Russell’s campaign and...
