Holdingford, MN

Boys fly to first in Holdingford, NL-S

annandaleadmin
annandaleadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cardinal boys and girls competed at the Holdingford Invitational Wednesday, May 4,, and New London-Spicer Invitationals Thursday, May...

www.annandaleadvocate.com

annandaleadvocate.com

Cardinals shutout Wildcats in game one

Last week was a busy week for the Cardinal softball team, a doubleheader against New London-Spicer at home on Tuesday, May 3; a game against Glencoe-Silver Lake at home on Thursday, May 5 and a doubleheader against Rockford on Friday, May 6. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to catch all...
ANNANDALE, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Cardinals bring home two wins

Last week, the Cardinal baseball team had four games: a doubleheader at New London-Spicer High School Tuesday, May 3; a home game against Glencoe-Silver Lake Thursday, May 5; and an away game against Eden Valley-Watkins Friday, May 6. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to catch all of your favorite sports...
ANNANDALE, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Girls take fifth at Albion

The Cardinal girls golf team had two meets last week, two 9-hole meets at Albion Ridges Golf Course and 18 holes at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more sports news!
BECKER, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Thomas L. Merges

Thomas L. Merges, age 61, of Annandale, formerly of Buffalo and Albertville, died on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his home under the care of his family and St. Croix Hospice after a long battle with ALS. Tom’s family is hosting a celebration of his life from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the home of Jim and Jill Merges, 3954 County Road 37 NE, Monticello. A short time of remembrance will be held at approximately 2 p.m. Thomas Loren Merges was born on Nov. 5, 1960 in Buffalo to Loren and Kathleen (Zimmer) Merges. He grew up in Albertville and attended St. Michael-Albertville High School. He lived in Albertville, until he was united in marriage to Connie Piekarski in Buffalo. They resided in Buffalo until moving to Annandale in 2020. Tom worked for PCI Roads for 25 years as a heavy equipment operator; in 2017, he retired early due to the progression of ALS. Tom enjoyed farming, restoring Farmall tractors, and hanging out with his Maltese dog, Lexus. Tom is survived by his wife of 11 years, Connie Merges; daughter, Angela Philpott; step-daughters, Toni Borell, Angie Hennessey, and Jessica (James) Bauer; eleven step-grandchildren; brothers, Mike Merges, Jim (Jill) Merges and Kevin (Melody) Merges; and sisters, Lori Eicker, Shelley (Jeff) Bursch, and Lisa (Mike) DeMars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Kathleen Merges; and brother, Daniel Merges.
ANNANDALE, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Amazing turnout for Little Jim’s

On Wednesday, May 4, a community support event was held for Annandale’s Little Jim’s Sports, which was damaged in a fire Tuesday, March 15. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more of your community news!
ANNANDALE, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Rev. Vernon D. Bigalk

Rev. Vernon D. Bigalk, age 88, died on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Ecumen Seasons in Apple Valley. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Maple Lake with a prayer service at 7 p.m. An outdoor funeral service will be held at the graveside at 2 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Clara City with Pastor Culynn Curtis officiating. Please feel free to bring a chair. The services will be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Vernon Dale Bigalk was born January 16, 1934 in Cresco, Iowa to Edgar and Mary (Parchman) Bigalk. He grew up on the family farm, nine miles north of town attending school in a one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade and then graduated from Cresco High School in 1952. He continued his education at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa earning a bachelor’s degree in Sociology in 1956; Vern went on to earn his Master of Divinity from Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1960. After a year of internship in San Diego, California, Vernon was ordained as a pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cresco, Iowa, amongst the same congregation that he was baptized and confirmed. His first call as a pastor was to Trinity Lutheran in Bricelyn, Minnesota. During his first year of service he took the church youth group to Green Lake Bible Camp, where he met Karen Marie Yock. They were married on June 30, 1962, in Clara City at Immanuel Lutheran. Together, they served First Lutheran in Albert Lea (1962-65), St John’s in Belle Plaine, (1965-69), Christ Lutheran in Nashville, Tennesee (1968-76), St. John Lutheran in Richmond, Indiana (1976-83), East and West Norway Lake Lutheran churches in New London, Minnesota (1983-84), Long Lake Lutheran in St James, Minnesota and First Lutheran in Butterfield, Minnesota (1984-85), First English Lutheran in Tyler, Minnesota (1985-89), and Crow River Lutheran and Big Grove Lutheran in Belgrade, Minnesota (1989-98). Pastor Bigalk will be remembered for his faithful service to his friends, family, 13 congregations, and to his Lord. During his 40 years of ministry, he would have preached over 3,000 sermons. Vern enjoyed golfing, wintering in Florida, and an occasional cigar and beer. He loved spending time on the lake with his wife, kids, and grandkids. Hospitality was second nature to Vern and Karen, gathering family and friends to their table as often as they could. Pastor Bigalk was more than just a minister, Vern was down to earth, a great listener, and very approachable. He is survived by his children, Jonathan (Kristy) Bigalk of Annandale, David (Tari) Bigalk of New London, and Sarah (Shawn) Nezerka of Farmington; grandchildren, Rachel, Andrew, Katrina, Christopher, Jamie, Lukas, Josh, Michael, Elizabeth, and Stephen; five great-grandchildren; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Mary Bigalk; wife, Karen Bigalk; brothers, Reuben and Lester Bigalk. The family thanks the staff and care givers at Ecumen Seasons of Apple Valley and Ecumen Hospice for their loving care and support. Memorials are preferred to Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Maple Lake, or the American Heart Association. His grandchildren will serve as casket bearers. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. The obituary, tribute wall, video tribute, and funeral webcast are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

More Hail in Central Minnesota on Thursday Morning

UNDATED -- It's been a rough week for car and homeowners as we continue to get pelted with hail. The National Weather Service has issued a number of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Special Weather Statements (for storms just below the threshold of being severe) on Thursday morning for several central Minnesota counties including Stearns and Benton.
SARTELL, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Howard E. Schmidt

Howard E. Schmidt, age 92, of Fairhaven, died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Savannah Prairie Assisted Living in Kimball. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven, with Pastor David Buchs officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairhaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale, and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Memorials are preferred to Concordia Lutheran Church. Howard Elmer Schmidt was born April 1, 1930 in Fairhaven to Theodore and Ada (Meyer) Schmidt. He was baptized and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven. At the age of 15, he went to work at a farm in North Dakota, returning home to haul milk for the Fairhaven Creamery. At the age of 20, he started working at Land-O-Lakes. On April 11, 1953, Howard was united in marriage to Lola Mae Steinhaus at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953; honorably serving during the Korean War. He trained in Fort Riley, Kansas, to be a mechanic and served in Germany for 18 months. After his honorable discharge, Howard and Lola purchased a new home in Columbia Heights. Howard returned to working for Land-O-Lakes Feed Mill, as well as at Vant Transfer as a mechanic on the side. In 1969, he moved the family to Rogers. He worked for his brother, Darrel, for five years placing curb and gutter, before returning again to Land-O-Lakes for eight more years, retiring in 1992. In 1994, Howard and Lola moved to Fairhaven for the summers and wintered in Florida. They were members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kimball and Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven. Howard enjoyed playing cards, traveling, polka dancing, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He is survived by his children, Blane (Dorothy) of Rogers, Denise (Greg) Lenneman of St. Michael, and Gwen (Mike) Wohlman of Fairhaven; 11 grandchildren, Jason (Dixie), Noah (Candice), Jeremiah (Cathleen), Tayva (Scott) Bancroft, Tessa (Josh) Lang, Tegan (Jena) Lenneman, Theo (Laura) Lenneman, Taylor (Jarvin) Potter, Travis Hagen (Haley), Scott Bongaarts (Nicole), and John (Tricia) Bongaarts; 18 great-grandchildren, Baylie, Grady, Charley Rose, Aiston, Amelia, Ella, Lilly, Jon, Andrew, Robin, Remvi, Marin, Nora, Aiden, Chase, Isaiah, Jonah, and Braxton; brothers, Ronald (Marlys) of Moorhead, Darrel (Jane) of South Haven, and Roger (Peggy) of South Haven; sisters-in-law, Shirley and Dolly Schmidt, Wanda Bohan Schmidt, and Lorie Steinhaus; and brother-in-law, Jim Steinhaus (Kathy). He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Ada; wife, Lola; brothers, Chester, Delmer, and Kenny; nephew, Rollie; sister-in-law, Dorothy Stuve; brothers-in-law, Rollin Stuve and Robert Steinhaus; and God-daughter, Wanda Miller. The casket bearers will be his grandsons. Lynn Hoff will provide the music for the funeral. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. The obituary, tribute wall, video tribute and funeral webcast are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
ANNANDALE, MN
B105

Minnesota Got A Lot Of Rain This Week – Here’s Just How Much

It has been a wet and stormy week across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Those storms packed some significant rainfall, bringing already swollen waterways further beyond their banks in parts of the state. Across Northern Minnesota, a flood watch was issued ahead of Thursday's storms. Late snowmelt from heavy winter snow and...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Carris Health Changing Name to CentraCare

ST. CLOUD -- Carris Health is changing its name to CentraCare. All Carris Health entities in Willmar, Redwood Falls, and New London will transition to the new name. Carris Health was formed in 2018 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of CentraCare. Work has already begun to internally change names and logos...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Sports
progressivegrocer.com

Fareway to Open 1st Meat Market in Minnesota

Fareway Stores Inc. has released plans to renovate an approximately 2,300-square- foot former W-2’s Quality Meats store located at 220 West Main Street in Luverne, Minn. The new location will be the first stand-alone Meat Market in the state. “We are excited to announce plans for our first Fareway...
LUVERNE, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota storm damage, flooding roundup from Wednesday night

(FOX 9) - Severe storms that pushed across Minnesota on Wednesday left behind damage, took down trees, knocked out power, and caused flooding across the metro. As of Thursday morning, Xcel says they are still working to restore power to some 30,000 customers. The storms, which moved across the state,...
MINNESOTA STATE

