PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after an officer shot a man inside the 39th District Headquarters. This is after they say a man attempted to stab an officer with a screwdriver. The situation all unfolded just after 9 a.m. Wednesday inside the 39th District. Police say a 23-year-old man entered the building on Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown wearing a mask. He walked up to a glass barrier in the lobby and asked the officers something. Police say they couldn’t hear what he wanted, so they opened a locked door to their operations room. That is when police say he...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO