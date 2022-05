Content based on Jurassic World: Dominion could be coming to Fortnite in the near future. Noted Fortnite leaker @HYPEX has speculated that a crossover might be coming, basing his assumption on the fact that Epic Games currently has a "HamsterBallV2" vehicle in the works. The leaker also pointed out that rideable animals seem to be coming to the game, and both of those elements would fit well with a Jurassic World theme. The new movie is set to release on June 10th, which is one week after the new season of Fortnite. That would certainly lend some credibility to the theory!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO