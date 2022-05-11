Cardinals shutout Wildcats in game one

Howard E. Schmidt, age 92, of Fairhaven, died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Savannah Prairie Assisted Living in Kimball. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven, with Pastor David Buchs officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairhaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale, and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Memorials are preferred to Concordia Lutheran Church. Howard Elmer Schmidt was born April 1, 1930 in Fairhaven to Theodore and Ada (Meyer) Schmidt. He was baptized and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven. At the age of 15, he went to work at a farm in North Dakota, returning home to haul milk for the Fairhaven Creamery. At the age of 20, he started working at Land-O-Lakes. On April 11, 1953, Howard was united in marriage to Lola Mae Steinhaus at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953; honorably serving during the Korean War. He trained in Fort Riley, Kansas, to be a mechanic and served in Germany for 18 months. After his honorable discharge, Howard and Lola purchased a new home in Columbia Heights. Howard returned to working for Land-O-Lakes Feed Mill, as well as at Vant Transfer as a mechanic on the side. In 1969, he moved the family to Rogers. He worked for his brother, Darrel, for five years placing curb and gutter, before returning again to Land-O-Lakes for eight more years, retiring in 1992. In 1994, Howard and Lola moved to Fairhaven for the summers and wintered in Florida. They were members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kimball and Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven. Howard enjoyed playing cards, traveling, polka dancing, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He is survived by his children, Blane (Dorothy) of Rogers, Denise (Greg) Lenneman of St. Michael, and Gwen (Mike) Wohlman of Fairhaven; 11 grandchildren, Jason (Dixie), Noah (Candice), Jeremiah (Cathleen), Tayva (Scott) Bancroft, Tessa (Josh) Lang, Tegan (Jena) Lenneman, Theo (Laura) Lenneman, Taylor (Jarvin) Potter, Travis Hagen (Haley), Scott Bongaarts (Nicole), and John (Tricia) Bongaarts; 18 great-grandchildren, Baylie, Grady, Charley Rose, Aiston, Amelia, Ella, Lilly, Jon, Andrew, Robin, Remvi, Marin, Nora, Aiden, Chase, Isaiah, Jonah, and Braxton; brothers, Ronald (Marlys) of Moorhead, Darrel (Jane) of South Haven, and Roger (Peggy) of South Haven; sisters-in-law, Shirley and Dolly Schmidt, Wanda Bohan Schmidt, and Lorie Steinhaus; and brother-in-law, Jim Steinhaus (Kathy). He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Ada; wife, Lola; brothers, Chester, Delmer, and Kenny; nephew, Rollie; sister-in-law, Dorothy Stuve; brothers-in-law, Rollin Stuve and Robert Steinhaus; and God-daughter, Wanda Miller. The casket bearers will be his grandsons. Lynn Hoff will provide the music for the funeral. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. The obituary, tribute wall, video tribute and funeral webcast are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
