Kansas City, KS

Kansas City area health code violations: China Garden, Rudy’s Tenampa, Bo Lings, more

By Joyce Smith
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links are not available).

China Garden , 8740 W. 135th St., Overland Park, had 13 priority violations during a May 4 routine inspection.

Rudy’s Tenampa Taqueria , 8710 Lackman Road, Lenexa, had 10 priority violations during a May 3 inspection following a complaint.

Bo Lings Chinese Restaurant , 9576 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had nine priority violations during a May 4 follow-up inspection.

Paleteria Nevelandia , 908 N. 18th St., Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during a May 9 follow-up inspection.

Buck Tui BBQ , 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a May 4 first operational inspection after licensing.

El Maviri Seafood Bar & Grill , 2055 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during a May 4 inspection following a complaint.

Mud Pie Vegan Bakery & Coffee , 7319 W. 95th St., Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a May 9 inspection for an expired license.

The Pour House Bar & Grill , 7405 Nieman Road, Shawnee, had seven priority violations during a May 9 inspection for an expired license.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical health code violations:

Hi-Dive Lounge , 1411 W. 39th St., had eight critical violations during a May 4 routine inspection .

Tasso’s Greek Restaurant , Waldo, 8411 Wornall Road, had eight critical violations during a May 7 routine inspection .

Extra Virgin , Crossroads, 1900 Main St., had seven critical violations during a May 7 routine inspection .

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.

The health department also handed out its 2022 Food Safety Excellence Awards based on the cleanest inspections in 2021.

These Kansas City restaurants had year’s cleanest inspections, says Health Department

Comments / 0

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
