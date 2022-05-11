ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death votes to hold former LSP leader in contempt

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special committee of lawmakers tasked with investigating the 2019 death of Ronald Greene...

KLFY.com

Former La. police boss faces contempt in Ronald Greene probe

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lawmakers investigating the deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene voted unanimously Wednesday to hold the former head of the Louisiana State Police in contempt for defying a subpoena and refusing to turn over the handwritten journals he kept while leading the state’s premier law enforcement agency.
