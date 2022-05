Coronavirus case counts increasing in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon area

The Arizona Department of Health Services on May 11 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Apache Junction, east Mesa, Gold Canyon and Queen Valley is 18,060 in ZIP codes 85118, 85119 and 85120.

That is an increase of 42 from one week ago, when cases stood at 18,018 on May 4.

The May 4 number was an increase of 37 from a week prior when cases stood at 17,981 on April 27.

More than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence. If the patient’s address was unknown the case was mapped to the address of the provider followed by the address of the reporting facility, according to the ADHS.

85118 ZIP code:

Cases as of May 11: 3,331

85119 ZIP code:

Cases as of May 11: 5,678

85120 ZIP code:

Cases as of May 11: 9,051

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

