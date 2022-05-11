ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to best experience the telegram.com app

By Telegram & Gazette Staff
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sG5on_0faWmID000

To find out what's happening in real estate and at restaurants, at City Hall and high school ballfields, our telegram.com news app puts information in your hands. The app is fast. And it's customizable.

To get the app, click here.

The app experience

Enjoy our streamlined, fast-loading experience that makes it easy to view the stories, photos and videos you're most interested in.

The latest news

Access our in-depth journalism, including our investigations, or what's happening in the local restaurant scene. Or our regular rundowns on what's happening in Central Mass. real estate.

We are the go-to place for coverage of high school sports in Central Mass.

Find out what other people are reading with the Most Popular feed. And bookmark and access stories to read later.

Customization

Customize your app experience by adding the topics your care about into a curated feed, adjusting the text size, applying night mode or reading articles offline.

Breaking news alerts, scores and more

Get breaking news, high school scores, weather updates and more notifications in real time through the app. Alerts can be tailored to your interests and quiet times can be applied. Visit the app’s settings to customize your alerts.

The telegram.com app is free to download.

To get the app, click here.

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

