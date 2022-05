In a (fairly unsuccessful) bid to be on my phone less, I got a cool radio that I set to wake me up at 8am every day. It gets louder over the course of a few seconds, gently easing me into my day. Or so I thought. The trouble is, being set for 8am, I’m always woken up halfway through the newsreader on 6 Music reading the latest dystopian headlines: one about COVID, another on our government’s treatment of refugees, probably another on the ever looming threat of nuclear war and, most recently, news that makes me feel like I live in The Handmaid’s Tale. The news is rapidly becoming my least favourite show on TV.

