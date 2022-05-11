ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Soho House expands WeHo presence with 2nd exclusive social club

By Brandon Garcia
 2 days ago
A new private members-only club from the creators of Soho House is now open in West Hollywood. Holloway House opened its doors May 4 at 8465 Holloway Drive, formerly the Palihouse West...

West Hollywood, CA
