Soho House expands WeHo presence with 2nd exclusive social club

Grand Central Market (GCM) is celebrating and honoring AAPI Month with two special movie nights taking place at the iconic Million Dollar Theatre . This cinematic event will feature two well-renowned films that are Asian starred, produced, and directed. A24’s “ The Farewell ” will be playing on Friday, May 20. This dramedy film was written and directed by Lulu Wang, and features Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, alongside many more. Academy Award-winning film “ Parasite ” will be playing on Friday, May 27. This critically acclaimed thriller/dark comedy was directed by Bong Joon-ho. He also co-wrote the film along with Han Jin-won. It stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, and several more.
Comments / 0