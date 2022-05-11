Passenger with no flying experience safely lands plane after pilot passes out

SAN ANTONIO - A man is charged with Endangering a Child after hitting his girlfriend in the face while she was driving with her two children in the car. Police say that 30-year-old Anthony Beasley got very angry at his girlfriend for taking too long at the grocery store. As the girlfriend was driving, Beasley threw her phone out the window and began hitting her multiple times, which caused bruising on her face. Beasley’s girlfriend was worried about crashing as he was acting violent towards her, so she slammed on the brakes to prevent the car from going into oncoming traffic. Beasley then grabbed one of the children and fled on foot.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO