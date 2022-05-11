ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

City of West Monroe searching for SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps Summer Team applicants

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe encourages recent high school graduates and college-age students to apply for the SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps Summer Team. The program allows participants to work flexible hours and received real-world experience as a mentor.

For those who are interested, call Valisia Tisdale at the West Monroe Community Center at 318-387-4001 or email at vtisdale@westmonroe.la.gov.

