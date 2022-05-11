ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Daniel Jay Cameron plans to run for Kentucky governor

By Jana Garrett
 2 days ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Daniel Cameron wants to run for Kentucky governor.

Daniel Jay Cameron of Louisville will be running as a Republican, and he plans be running against incumbent Governor Andy Beshear. The Primary Election for Kentucky is May 17. Daniel Jay Cameron is currently Kentucky’s Attorney General .

His election file can be found here .

Donald Lynn Calitri
2d ago

If you are tired of McConnell then don’t vote for Cameron. He has done nothing in two years as AG

wymt.com

Two members of Gov. Andy Beshear’s cabinet set to step down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown and Interim Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Larry Hayes will retire from state government. John Hicks will take over the role of executive cabinet secretary while continuing to serve as state budget director. Beshear has named...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear will be holding his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon. He is expected to talk about Kentucky’s economy, infrastructure and COVID in the Commonwealth.
KENTUCKY STATE
Louisville, KY
Elections
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Elections
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
kentuckytoday.com

Two members of Beshear’s cabinet leaving posts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced during a Thursday press conference at the Capitol that two members of his cabinet, J. Michael Brown and Larry Hayes, will be stepping down shortly, and announced who their successors will be. Brown, who is serving as Executive Cabinet Secretary, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
935wain.com

Governor Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development, tornado relief and COVID-19, as well as new leadership appointments. The Governor highlighted several economic development announcements from the week. On Monday, Gov. Beshear announced that Flottweg Separation Technology Inc., a manufacturer of centrifuges and other liquid-solid separation equipment, has committed...
KENTUCKY STATE
Person
Andy Beshear
wvxu.org

What's on the ballot in Kentucky's May 17 primary

Kentucky’s primary is May 17, but "no excuse" early voting begins May 12 through 14 for all residents. For a map of all the voting locations, you can go to the Secretary of State’s website. All of Kentucky’s congressional districts are on the ballot this year, with five...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

What you need to know about voting early in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Primary voters across the state of Kentucky can begin casting their ballots in person on Thursday. The state’s three-day, in-person early voting period will go through Saturday. Polls will once again be open on Tuesday for Election Day. Here’s when, where, and how to vote...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Officials looking for volunteers to review foster care cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say volunteers are being sought in 45 counties to review cases of Kentucky children in foster care. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts states Citizen Foster Care Review Boards assess cases and make recommendations to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and to state courts on each child’s behalf.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky’s governor could legalize medical marijuana with ‘a game of constitutional chicken,’ advocate writes

Gov. Andy Beshear is the first governor in the history of Kentucky to call for legalizing cannabis. Following the failure of the Kentucky legislature to pass a medical marijuana bill last month, the governor has asked the public for input on what he can do by executive order. It’s about time that political leaders in Kentucky prioritize this issue to legalize cannabis.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Wave 3

Kentucky Primary Election: How and when to cast your ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Election Day in Kentucky is right around the corner, but on May 17, there will be some new ways to vote. The Commonwealth recently instituted early voting, which runs from May 12 to 14, and anyone registered to vote can vote early. Kentucky Secretary of State...
KENTUCKY STATE
