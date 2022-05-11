Daniel Jay Cameron plans to run for Kentucky governor
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Daniel Cameron wants to run for Kentucky governor.
Daniel Jay Cameron of Louisville will be running as a Republican, and he plans be running against incumbent Governor Andy Beshear. The Primary Election for Kentucky is May 17. Daniel Jay Cameron is currently Kentucky’s Attorney General .Tri-State governor named as most popular
