Mobile, AL

Gun in student backpack sends Mobile middle school to lockdown

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile County Public School System confirmed Hankins Middle School went under a brief lockdown on Wednesday morning.

According to MCPSS the lockdown occurred because of a student bringing a gun to school in their backpack. The gun was recovered from the backpack and the student was disciplined in accordance to the Student Code of Conduct.

Hankins Middle School is no longer under lockdown and the students have returned to normal activities. MCPSS along with Mobile Police Department are conducting an investigation.

Comments / 2

John W Brown
2d ago

No priblem...the DA and Judge will see they are released back out on the street....Rememberelection is few weeks off...timeto send these people packing....

