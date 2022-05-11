ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

OPINION/LETTERS: Vulgar Joe Biden sign holder should have better things to do

By Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225I00_0faWlTdY00

Tiverton official creates a spectacle

Congrats to Laura Damon’s keen eye to capture the school bus behind Mr. John Sousa, a member of the Tiverton Budget Committee, displaying his legal right to protest in the Friday edition front page above the fold. With a four-letter word on a poster, and our President’s name below, so that every child on that school bus could learn of their First Amendment right before they get to school! She also captured in another historic photo

a Sousa supporter bringing him a coffee. Hopefully they will reach out and get a glossy for family members during the holiday season. Certainly a keepsake!

Sousa, who recently retired, obviously has no children or grandchildren! He says he likes to showcase his sign to the blue-collar workers on their way to work to put a smile on their face. Has he forgotten that every kid in this time zone is headed to school in the morning?

Maybe it is the “new politics,” the art of not getting along or the pandemic, or maybe halftime at the Super Bowl. Not sure! But the last seven or eight years has changed this generation and the next! The next, just don’t know it yet!

Ron Grandchamp, Newport

More should be expected from an elected official

I am writing this letter in response to the front page story in the NDN on Friday, April 29, featuring one Joseph Sousa and his idea of free speech.

I really do not care about what he thinks about our President but do object to his use of profanity on a sign that can be seen by children, He says he hides the sign when kids are near but if you look at the pictures that big yellow thing in them is a school bus and the sign is very visible.

On his sign he has written a word I would never use near children, clergy or any woman or for that matter even my father when he was still here. His total lack of respect for those around him should not have been applauded by your paper but should have been totally rejected.

Joe Biden reaction:A local elected official is using an expletive-laced sign to blame Joe Biden for inflation

His sign reminds me of the signs seen at many intersections saying "Homeless Please Help," and I would bet Joe drives right by them. Yes, Joe, you have the right to do what you want but as an official with the town of Tiverton one would expect much more. There are many other respectful words that could be used if you had the knowledge and really wanted to protest, not just get more attention for yourself.

The Newport Daily News should issue an apology to all those who saw this paper and condemn themselves and Mr. Sousa for his childish actions.

Jack Milburn, Newport

Shame that adults promote hate

As a mother, a daughter and a current Newport School Committee member, I hear many adults saying “kids” need to be more respectful. However, these days it’s the ADULTS that need to wash their mouths with soap.

The NDN article about the flag with the expletive - it is complete disrespect and targeted at our current President! I’m 64 and NEVER SEEN SUCH DISRESPECT and HATE. This behavior was unleashed by Trump and his cronies!

I and my entire family used to be Republicans. These last five to six years have left me in shock! The Trump Lies, the Trump Hate, the Trump Con - it’s the new Republican Party.

There were 61 judges, many Republican, that found "there is no proof of voter fraud." Wake up, change the channel - see the lies, the disrespect and the disinformation you are being told. Civil Discourse GONE! How tragic.

Louisa Boatwright, Newport

Tiverton sign holder can do better

I read about Mr. Sousa's displays not with anger as a Democrat, but with dismay as a Republican. I remember when I was a preteen using profanity was funny. Now it is simply a sign of a poor vocabulary, a vulgar nature and limited maturity.

What is discouraging is that Mr. Sousa feels that his protest has value. No, it does not. What would have value to me as a voter would be if Mr. Sousa came up with some real empirically based analysis of the root of inflation and his plan to lower it. I love to vote for candidates with new and better ideas for government.

This used to be the mainstay of the Republican party. Republicans used to support free trade, balanced budgets, efficient spending, and innovative ways of dealing with problems other than throwing money at them. Now they support an aging real estate salesman, who seems to have publicly broken at least eight of the 10 commandments, started several trade wars and busted the budget several times.

Farseeing conservatives like Benjamin Disraeli, Otto von Bismarck and even Mitt Romney came up with social programs that worked. Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker outpolled Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, which proves that the Republicans, if they try, can come up with good government. Not a travesty of the Sopranos.

Perhaps Mr. Sousa's time would be better spent devising a policy that would require more than a small piece of cardboard to communicate. His positions might attract votes rather than honks.

William Gamble, Newport

Comments / 18

Albert Flores
2d ago

So it's OK for Democraps to say vulgar untrue things buy not ok for a conservative to say things that actually have some substance.Now I do not condone this type of language, there are other ways to articulate one's opinion or sentiment. But I find it somewhat hypocritical for those who choose to criticize anyone for the exact same thing the Democraps have done.

Reply(5)
19
Michael Davis
2d ago

These are the same people that support sexualizing our children through our "educational" system. You have lost your ability for anyone to care what you think.

Reply
7
native conservative
1d ago

we have people all over the state that are putting signs out and I have seen others standing just like this retired veteran. all he's doing is trying get heard.

Reply
3
Related
ABC6.com

Bills to legalize recreational pot in R.I. to get first votes next week

Legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island will get its first votes Wednesday. House and Senate leadership made the announcement Friday evening. The Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Finance Committee will vote on the bill to legalize, regulate, tax and provide oversight over recreational marijuana system. In a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GoLocalProv

RI Political Diary: Foulkes Calls on McKee to Eliminate Ban on Abortion Coverage

RI's Political Diary, exclusively from GoLocal, gives you up-to-date insights into the 2022 election. Foulkes Calls on McKee to Eliminate Ban on Abortion Coverage. "Abortion is healthcare and must be accessible for all, regardless of how much money you make or how you get health insurance," said Helena Buonanno Foulkes. "While Governor McKee failed to lead in support of the Reproductive Privacy Act in 2019, he can still do the right thing today. Governor McKee: please amend your budget to eliminate the ban on abortion coverage that impacts nearly one in three Rhode Island women."
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
State
Massachusetts State
Tiverton, RI
Government
Newport, RI
Government
City
Tiverton, RI
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island House of Representatives votes to repeal bill allowing subminimum wages for disabled workers

The Rhode Island House of representatives on Tuesday voted to repeal a law that allows employers to pay workers with disabilities below the minimum wage. The legislation (2022-H 7511) to repeal the law, sponsored by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, eliminates a practice that resulted in a federal Department of Justice lawsuit against Rhode Island over the rights of intellectually or developmentally disabled Rhode Islanders. In 2014, the state entered a settlement that, among other things, ended the use of sheltered workshops where disabled individuals in day programs performed work for wages significantly below the minimum wage. However, the state law allowing subminimum wage for disabled people remains on the books.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts resident sues after experiencing torture, claiming he was unlawfully deported

CONCORD, N.H. – The ACLU of New Hampshire and Preti Flaherty LLP Tuesday filed a lawsuit seeking damages on behalf of Salvadoran Jose Daniel Guerra-Castañeda, who says he was unlawfully deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in September 2019 after two federal court orders to keep him in the United States while his asylum case was pending.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Three Rhode Island Students Named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

Three Rhode Island high school students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars, the Rhode Island Department of Education announced on Friday. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona this week announced the 58th class, made up of 161 high school seniors recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
CRANSTON, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Disraeli
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Gina Raimondo
MassLive.com

ACLU of Massachusetts files free speech lawsuit against State Police, Dept. of Conservation over citations given to LGBT rights protestors in Lynn

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts announced it is filing a free speech lawsuit on behalf of two LGBT rights protestors due to citations the pair received while holding a peaceful counter-protest on the North Shore. The two individuals were challenging state regulations that “unconstitutionally restrict” the rights to free speech and expression on public lands.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ri.gov

Deadline for federal REAL ID rule goes into effect May 2023

CRANSTON, R.I. – The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles wants Rhode Islanders to be aware that U.S. travelers must have a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card to board domestic air flights or enter certain federal facilities beginning in May 2023. The federal REAL ID Act of 2005 establishes...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ndn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WCVB

Yarmouth town officials, Massachusetts attorney general probe solar energy company over unfinished work

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Angry residents in Yarmouth, Massachusetts vented their concerns Thursday night over the apparent closure of Solar Wolf Energy Inc. The town-sponsored program Solarize Plus Yarmouth sent an email to residents with contracts or down payments to Solar Wolf Energy, and those with incomplete solar systems, stating that Solar Wolf has been unresponsive to calls and emails since Monday.
YARMOUTH, MA
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

846
Followers
842
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy