CBP: Gang members, child sex offenders arrested
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley agents have arrested multiple child sex offenders and gang members this week.
On Monday, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents discovered an MS-13 gang member while processing migrants. The man had been previously convicted for assault and battery.
Another individual had been arrested with the man. Authorities later discovered the individual was also an MS-13 gang member.
On Tuesday, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents came across a previously convicted sex offender while processing. The migrant was convicted for indecency with a 10-year-old child in 2008.
Later that day, agents arrested two more gang members, members from the 18th Street gang and the MS-13 gang.
Lastly, agents arrested a migrant who was previously convicted of online solicitation of a minor.
All subjects were processed accordingly.
For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.
