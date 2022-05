NEWBERRY, S.C. — According to numbers from the 2020 U.S. Census, Newberry County’s population declined by a little more than 200 people over a 10 year period. While the City of Newberry’s population grew by about 400. As proof of that growth, the town’s mayor says the city has been welcoming more business and development—which are helping the local economy.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO