Pittsburgh, PA

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 5-11-22

By Courier Classifieds
New Pittsburgh Courier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvancement Writer & Grants Specialist to work across the organization to develop grant proposals and reports that effectively position the museums for contributed support. For full description and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/cmpawgs. MECHANIC. The Borough of West Mifflin is now accepting applications and resumes for a Mechanic in the...

newpittsburghcourier.com

pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Will Establish Summer Manufacturing Camps, Introduce Students to New Career Options in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), a charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce students to careers in manufacturing through Summer Manufacturing Camps throughout Pennsylvania. “It is vital for Pennsylvania students to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Mars School Sign Needs Moved

The Mars Area School District is continuing to consider the future of the large electronic sign in front of the High School. The sign will need to be relocated from the current location due to the PennDOT Route 228 construction project now underway. Earlier this week, the Mars Area School...
MARS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Salem's Market hoping for loan approval from Urban Redevelopment Authority

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Hill District is a food desert, with no nearby grocery stores nearby. However, that is poised to change, but help is still needed. Salem's Market is planning to open a full-service grocery store where the former Shop-N-Save used to be but they need more money to do it. The discussion from the Urban Redevelopment Authority tonight could pay the way for the $1.3 million loan Salem's Market is requesting. That money would cover equipment, inventory, processing operations, and other expenses related to the store. There are some hoops to jump through, however, board members would have to waive a maximum loan guideline of $500,000 and should they waive that guideline, Salem's Market's owner said it would be a "huge step" moving forward. The grocery store was originally set to open this August, but they've pushed back the opening date to the first quarter of 2023 because of some material delays. Once they're in place, and if everything goes well, Salem's Market is set to be in the Hill District for the next 20 years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
West Mifflin, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
beavercountyradio.com

PA Officials Call for Boosting Property Tax Rent Rebate Program

(Photo provided with release) Pennsylvania lawmakers and community leaders gathered in Montgomery County Wednesday, urging the General Assembly to use $204 million in unspent American Rescue Plan funds to help older adults through property tax and rent rebates. Pennsylvania’s Property Tax Rent Rebate Program has delivered more than $7 billion...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Announces New Regulations for Tipped Workers

Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) announced the final-form regulations that change Pennsylvania's Minimum Wage Act. These changes will update how their employers pay tipped workers and ensure that salaried workers with inconsistent schedules are fairly compensated for overtime. This regulation change is the first alteration since the regulation's original conception in 1977. These regulations are scheduled to go into effect on August 5, 2022.
iheart.com

Weiss Markets To Build, Remodel And Expand Stores

(Sunbury, PA) -- A Pennsylvania grocery chain says it's sending about 150-million dollars to improve its stores. The president of Weis Markets announced at a recent shareholders' meeting that new stores will be built and existing ones will see remodeling and expansion. Johnathan Weis says his budget includes four new stores, five major remodels and the addition of eight fuel centers. He also says sales have increased by a little more than 18 percent.
SUNBURY, PA
#Job Opportunities#Kraft Heinz#Borough
pittsburghmagazine.com

Sheetz: How Did a Chain of Gas Stations Become Cool?

Of all Sheetz’s foods, the new boss’ favorite is a “shmuffin” — an English muffin stuffed with his choices of meat, egg, cheese and spread. “I love that you can order breakfast all day long,” says Travis Sheetz, 52, president and CEO since January of his family’s surging chain of convenience stores, noting he was always frustrated missing limited breakfast hours at other restaurants by a few minutes as a kid.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Calls on General Assembly to Invest in Older Pennsylvanians, Individuals with Disabilities Through Property Tax Relief Program

Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Steve Malagari, Senator Maria Collett and community leaders today to discuss Gov. Wolf’s call for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to immediately use a portion of the $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help older adults and individuals with disabilities through property tax and rent rebates to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
showmeinstitute.org

Pittsburgh, Poster Child for Sloppy Housing Policy

In the weeks and months ahead, researchers at the Show-Me Institute will be taking a closer look at housing policies in Missouri, with a particular emphasis on the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program. Readers of this blog are familiar with common objections —LIHTC is expensive, doesn’t live up to its promises, and is mainly a sop to developers—but Institute researchers haven’t spent as much time on the broader subject the LIHTC program supposedly addresses, housing supply and affordability. The question of housing affordability is an enormously important one and deserves more attention, especially during a period of rampant inflation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

Rite Aid to Close East Erie Location

A Rite Aid location on Erie's east side will close Wednesday, May 18, company officials told Erie News Now. The store at 1338 East Grandview Blvd. is one of 145 the drug store plans to close between fall 2021 and June of this year. "A decision to close a store...
ERIE, PA

