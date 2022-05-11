ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOBH’ Alum Teddi Mellencamp Defends Her Decision to Get a Neck Lift: ‘Would You Prefer I Lie?’

Feeling no shame. Teddi Mellencamp defended her decision to get a neck lift to feel more comfortable in her skin amid criticism.

"I have always been comfortable with my neck from the front. It's the side profile that has always made me feel insecure," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 40, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 9, in order to explain why she wanted to get the procedure done . However, after sharing some post-op photos in order to assure fans that she was "recovering well," Mellencamp received a DM from a follower who felt she was promoting unrealistic standards.

"[You're] a public figure trying to help women loose [sic] weight yet your [sic] getting a face lift to remind those of us who need one who can’t afford one how ugly we are," the Instagram user wrote, referring to the TV personality's All-In By Teddi accountability program .

"I am being transparent with my journey . Would you prefer I lie and pretend the loose skin on my neck disappeared? That’s not who I am," Mellencamp responded, according to screenshots she shared on her Instagram Story. "[If] you want to only follow people that show themselves through a filtered version of themselves then I am not the person to follow."

She continued by stating that her decision to get plastic surgery "has nothing to do with going all in on your life" and the criticism wouldn't affect what she shared with her followers. " I changed my life 7 years ago and am proud of that and will continue sharing and helping others achieve their goals," she wrote. "Do you appreciate me being open about my journey or would you rather I just pretend I did nothing?"

Mellencamp has been open about her health journey throughout the years, revealing in March that she had a mole removed from her back after a melanoma scare. “This is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks,” the Celebrity Big Brother contestant wrote via Instagram, before revealing that her RHOBH costar Kyle Richards encouraged her to visit a dermatologist. “I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time, but when @kylerichards18 saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal.”

Adding that she was trying to "stay present and positive" while she awaited the test results, Mellencamp explained that she wanted to share her story in order to help others. “I find strength in being honest with you all and hope this helps others,” she wrote. “Please let this be a reminder to take action on your own skin.”

