Nebraska State

Nebraska Farmers Busy Planting This Year’s Crop

wnax.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest USDA weekly crop progress report, Nebraska farmers has planted 39 percent of the state’s corn crop and 28 percent of the soybean crop. Frank Hochstein farms in northern Nebraska along Highway 81, and on Tuesday...

wnax.com

norfolkneradio.com

Derecho hammers Northeast Nebraska, farmers left to pick up pieces

Farmers are assessing damage from a derecho that damaged parts of the Western Corn Belt on Thursday. “All of a sudden it hit and I couldn’t see. It turned like it was black as midnight.”. Belden farmer Jim Miller tells Brownfield he was planting when a wall of dust...
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Planting Rate Still Behind From Last Year

Warmer weather along with widespread rainfall through the corn belt region allowed farmers to make up some lost ground with regards to spring planting. The latest weekly crop progress report from the U-S Department of Agriculture shows farmers have planted 22 percent of the corn crop compared to the 64 percent at this time last year. South Dakota has 11 percent of the corn crop in the ground, Nebraska has 39 percent of the corn crop planted, Minnesota has just nine percent of the state’s corn crop planted, and Iowa growers have planted 14 percent. As for soybeans, just 12 percent has been planted compared to the 39 percent that was planted at this time last year. South Dakota farmers have planted only five percent of the soybean crop. Nebraska has 28 percent planted, Minnesota soybean crop is only two percent planted, and Iowa has seven percent of the state’s soybean crop planted.
AGRICULTURE
wnax.com

Spring Planting Continues

Farmers are trying to catch up with their spring planting duties now the weather conditions are warmer and more favorable for planting. Jeff Ebberson farms in northern Nebraska and tells of the conditions for this year. Ebberson uses a 36-row John Deere planter and says despite the dry soil conditions,...
NEBRASKA STATE
thereader.com

Meatpacking Officials Pushed “Baseless” Claims about Food Shortages, Putting Workers in Danger during Pandemic

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. At the height of the pandemic, meatpacking officials pushed “baseless” claims about meat shortages to keep plants running and unemployment benefits away from employees, 269 of which eventually would die due to COVID-19, according to a new House committee report titled “How the Trump Administration Helped the Meatpacking Industry Block Pandemic Worker Protections.”
OMAHA, NE
Midlands Business Journal

Expanding Footprint to Omaha: Groundworks acquires local foundation repair company

Groundworks, one of the country’s fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions companies, has opened its first customer-facing location in Omaha. The company was founded by Matt Malone in 2016 after seeing a need in the industry for quality workmanship in the area of foundation, basement waterproofing, crawl space, and concrete repair.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Nebraska

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Minnesota Farm Bureau Calling Attention To Mental Health In Agriculture

May is mental health awareness month and the Minnesota Farm Bureau is calling attention to the illness, specifically how it is affecting farmers. Amanda Cook is the chairperson of the farm organization’s promotion and education committee. She says there has been an increase of cases of farmers having to deal with stress, anxiety, and even depression.
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Dust Storms Come In With Gust Front

A wall of dust in south central Nebraska damages buildings and blows semis off I-80. The National Weather Service reported zero visibility for drivers on the interstate at both Aurora and York, and issued a "Dust Storm Warning" with winds up to 85 mile an hour. There are reports of...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Powerful dust storm grows into another NE, IA, SD, MN derecho

(Omaha, NE) -- Another Midwest storm is being classified as a derecho. The storm system meets the definition of a derecho: Wind gusts of at least 58 miles an hour, it traveled more than 240 miles, and was at least 60 miles wide. "It covered much of North Central and...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Ricketts allows casino gaming regulations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Allowing games of chance was on the ballot in 2020, and now Governor Ricketts has signed off on the regulations to open casino gambling in Nebraska. Lance Morgan with Ho-Chunk Inc. has been preparing for this moment since before the election victory 18 months ago. Morgan says they’re more than ready to go.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Ricketts signs off on Nebraska casino rules but first bets are still months away

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed off Wednesday on rules to allow casino gaming in Nebraska, but residents are still a ways off from feeding slot machines. The regulations approved this week and set to go into effect Monday open the window for potential casino operators to apply for licenses some 18 months after voters approved expanded gambling at the state's horse racing tracks.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Power mostly restored by Friday morning after storms tear through Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Spring storms knocked down power across much of Nebraska Thursday night, with the bulk of NPPD customers back online by the end of the night. As of 8:00 Friday morning, there were 40 customers still experiencing outages across the entire NPPD service territory. The bulk of the outages were individual customer outages in Lexington, York, Kearney, Tekamah and Norfolk. NPPD spokesperson Grant Otten said crews were working to get the remaining issues resolved.
NORFOLK, NE
Kearney Hub

Jack of all trades, Shelton grad goes from farm kid to farmer

GIBBON — When asked to define himself in a few words, Noah Summers’ first answer was, “Hardworking, and I’m passionate in everything I do.”. But he revealed the core Noah by adding, “I’m a full-blooded farm kid.”. The Shelton High School senior plans to...
SHELTON, NE
klkntv.com

Research shows college-educated workers leaving Nebraska for jobs, pay

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – For the last decade, Nebraska has been suffering from brain drain, according to the University of Nebraska Omaha. Ultimately, that means people with at least a Bachelor’s degree are moving out of Nebraska to other states every year. On average, Nebraska has lost about...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

6 On Your Side: Many Nebraska teachers leaving the profession

Officials say it's good to get out of the office. Gov. Ricketts is proclaiming May as Foster Care Month in Nebraska. The report points out the number of alcohol-involved deaths in Iowa is rising. Historic mural removed from Omaha downtown library. Updated: 5 hours ago. The mural is going to...
NEBRASKA STATE
journaldemocrat.com

Tax Relief Wins for Nebraska

The 107th Legislature, Second Session adjourned for the year on April 20th. Last column, I discussed a few legislative wins in a record year for Southeast Nebraska. This week’s column will highlight some of the tax relief legislative wins. First, LB 310 passed very early on in session back...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Photos: Severe storms roll through Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thunderstorms moved into eastern Nebraska on Thursday evening. Some had already caused severe damage in central Nebraska and were still strong as they got closer to Lincoln, with severe thunderstorm warnings being issued in Seward and York counties. Winds over 70 mph are also causing...
LINCOLN, NE

