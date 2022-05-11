Nebraska Farmers Busy Planting This Year’s Crop

Warmer weather along with widespread rainfall through the corn belt region allowed farmers to make up some lost ground with regards to spring planting. The latest weekly crop progress report from the U-S Department of Agriculture shows farmers have planted 22 percent of the corn crop compared to the 64 percent at this time last year. South Dakota has 11 percent of the corn crop in the ground, Nebraska has 39 percent of the corn crop planted, Minnesota has just nine percent of the state’s corn crop planted, and Iowa growers have planted 14 percent. As for soybeans, just 12 percent has been planted compared to the 39 percent that was planted at this time last year. South Dakota farmers have planted only five percent of the soybean crop. Nebraska has 28 percent planted, Minnesota soybean crop is only two percent planted, and Iowa has seven percent of the state’s soybean crop planted.

