ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Insurance relief to New Mexico residents affected by wildfires

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNFEN_0faWj4yI00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Superintendent of Insurance has issued an emergency order for those affected in the counties where wildfires burning in the state . The emergency order assures residents in counties affected by the fires have access to health care and can continue their insurance coverage, according to a release. The order applies to the counties that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has declared an emergency.

Wildfire victims may be eligible for FEMA wildfire cash and other help

“New Mexicans whose lives have been disrupted by these terrible wildfires still need access to health care services, and need assurances that their health, homes and livelihoods remain protected by the insurance coverage they purchased,” said Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal in a release.

Historic New Mexico hotel destroyed in fire

The order requires health insurers refill prescriptions early, cover out-of-network services, cover replacements of essential medical equipment left behind due to evacuations and more. The order also includes a moratorium on health and property insurance cancelations for 90 days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Legislators call for compensation for those affected by Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico legislators are looking for ways to compensate those affected by the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire. Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez and U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan have introduced the Hermits Peak Fire Assistance Act, which would give New Mexicans full compensation for different kinds of losses they’re suffering at the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRQE News 13

Molina Healthcare donating $200,000 for New Mexico wildfire relief

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare is donating $200,000 to support wildfire relief efforts. This is addition to helping provide shelter, food, water and medical care to impacted New Mexicans. Donations will go to the Santa Fe Community Foundation Resiliency Fund and the All Together New Mexico Fund. Molina is also handing out cleaning supplies, baby […]
CHARITIES
KOAT 7

New Mexico Wildfires: How to apply for federal disaster assistance

President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration for areas in New Mexico that are impacted by wildfires. The declaration makes federal assistance available for the victims of the wildfires. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground in several New Mexico counties assessing the needs of those...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for another month in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Emergency SNAP benefits have been extended for another month. New Mexicans receiving the benefit will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size during the month of May. Maximum benefits distributed during the pandemic will expire 30 days after the end of the Public Health Emergency which is expected around […]
POLITICS
krwg.org

Northern New Mexico Wildfire Grows

More people in northern New Mexico are being warned they might have to. flee as a wildfire heads toward mountain resort towns. Fire officials. said at a briefing Wednesday night that the fastest moving flames were. heading farther northeast, away from the area's biggest population. center in Taos. But evacuations...
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

New housing development created for deaf and blind community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been decades in the making and a vision for a housing community, created specifically for the deaf and blind community, is finally coming to fruition in Albuquerque. After years of planning, there’s no better name for the Pah Hiland Plaza. “Pah is the ASL term for finally, or at last,” explained […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Insurance#State Insurance#New Mexicans#Insurance Russell Toal#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos County to run CodeRED emergency alert test

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos County Emergency Management will conduct a CodeRED emergency alert test May 13 at 3 p.m. The test will be sent to all Los Alamos County residents enrolled in the CodeRED system and should be received either by phone call, text message, or email. The test is in response to […]
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Farmers preparing for Rio Grande to run dry this summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many are starting to get ready for the possibility of a dry Rio Grande in Albuquerque and nearby areas like Socorro for the first time since the 1980s. Right now the river is full and is facing its peak flow due to early runoff from the mountains. “When all you have is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 13 – May 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 13 – May 19 around New Mexico. May 12 – YPA City Wide Mixer – This is the chance to come together and network with all the young professionals in Albuquerque. There will be food, drinks, giveaways, and music. Get reacquainted with all the movers and shakers in Albuquerque and make some new friends. This event is free to all and there is no registration.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque restarting neighborhood park program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is restarting the Neighborhood Park Activation program. The program, which was launched in 2020, supports events and activities at city parks. Applicants are asked to describe their proposed event or program and what resources they would need. People can get equipment like tables, tents, chairs, sports equipment, and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Keller wants to raise minimum wage for city employees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor wants to raise the minimum wage for city of Albuquerque workers to $15.00. His office says it’s about fair wages and tackling the city’s worker shortage. Mayor Tim Keller’s office says it didn’t have anyone available to talk Thursday but city councilor Pat Davis backs the idea – pointing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sen. Lujan calls for more aid for those exposed to radiation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Ben Ray Lujan continues to call attention to the New Mexicans impacted by the first atomic bomb test. The New Mexico democrat published an op-ed on CNN’s website pressing Congress to strengthen the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. He says radioactive fallout from the 1945 test at Trinity Site reached residents in Tularosa […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRQE News 13

Fires at homeless campsite near Durango contained

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Firefighters near Durango were able to contain two separate fires at a homeless campsite before they got out of control. La Plata County officials say campfires are to blame for both fires that broke out at Purple Cliff over the last 24 hours. While the homeless have been permitted to stay there, […]
DURANGO, CO
desertexposure.com

What COVID dollars paid for in Southern New Mexico

Initially, the federal money that came into New Mexico went toward “buying masks and paying for vaccines and very targeted healthcare relief,” Abbey said, and then toward shoring up state budgets. According to state documents for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the 33 county governments in New...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFDA

Grass fire on U.S. 70 near Portales contained

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - Crews have contained a grass fire on U.S. 70 near Portales. As of 3:20 p.m., officials with the Portales Fire Department reported the fire to have been extinguished and the units have cleared the scene. The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico Game and...
PORTALES, NM
KRQE News 13

$1.2 billion pledged for border infrastructure, fight against drugs

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Mexico and the United States have announced 14 projects along the border to improve infrastructure with a price tag of $1.2 billion dollars. The goal of the projects is to expedite border crossings while improving security. The work is expected to be completed by...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy