Police: Woman admits to multiple theft crimes while in custody

By Nikolette Miller
 2 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said an arrest Sunday night closed several businesses’ larceny and breaking & entering cases in Asheville.

According to the police, 24-year-old Dawnina Jump was charged with larceny, felony possession of methamphetamine, resist, delay or obstruct, safecracking, attempted breaking & entering, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to real property.

Officers said they responded to a larceny in progress Saturday night at a business on Patton Avenue around 6:25 p.m. The suspect had fled on foot prior to their arrival.

Police were able to find the suspect, pursue her on foot and place her under arrest, officers said.

The police department said initially the suspect gave a false name but officers later identified her as Dawnina Jump during an in-custody interview.

During her interview, Jump also told officers about other breaking & entering crimes she committed with another person since January, police said. Officers identified her accomplice as 26-year-old Jacob Bigwitch.

Bigwitch was charged with felony breaking & entering, larceny after breaking & entering, two counts of safecracking, attempted breaking & entering, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a felony, injury to real property and larceny from a motor vehicle according to the police.

Both suspects were booked in to the Buncombe County Detention Center, police said. Jump has a $69,000 bond and Bigwitch’s bond is $57,500.

