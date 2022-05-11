Bypass that buck: How hunting does could improve conditions for Vermont's deer

Vermont plans to allow hunters to take more antlerless deer this fall to control the state's deer population.

White-tailed deer have been increasing over the years to the point where the habitat cannot sustain them and their physical condition has been affected, Vermont's Fish & Wildlife Department detailed in a document about this year's proposed deer hunting regulations.

Coupled with a mild winter, the service expects more deer this year and has found some success regulating the population with expanding hunting to include does and young deer.

The state's goal is a harvest of 7,121 antlerless deer in 2022, which includes a harvest of 3,107 antlerless deer during the muzzleloader seasons this fall and winter in addition to the archery and youth/novice hunting seasons. The state plans to issue 19,400 antlerless permits this year.

The community can find out more about the proposal and express their thoughts at hearings scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department offices at 111 West St., Essex Junction. Or, the public can email their thoughts to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov by May 14.

How and where deer are most affected by overpopulation in Vermont

The state tracks yearling antler beam diameter, fawn weight and other physical conditions of deer which have been deteriorating. The state's conclusion is habitat resources are being depleted and are unable to support the number of deer needing them.

Vermont has about 128,000 white-tailed deer across the state in 21 regions defined as wildlife management units (WMU).

There are five of these areas where the state believes the deer population needs to decrease to sustain the well-being of the species, and three areas where the doe population needs to come down by 10% or more.

The state has increased the number of hunting permits available for these three areas:

WMU A: The Champlain Islands comprise this area where there are approximately 32 deer per square mile with an objective of 18. The abundant agriculture has sustained the condition of the deer here, but the health of the forest ecosystem is the primary concern in this region. The state hopes to decrease the amount of adult does by 23% which would be achieved by harvesting 246 of them. The state is planning to issue 800 antlerless permits, an increase of 300 over last year.

Vermont's deer hunting seasons, including archery, youth and novice, and muzzleloader, begin in October and end in December. You can find the specific dates at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/hunt/hunting-and-trapping-opportunities/white-tailed-deer .

The public can find the state's proposal for antlerless deer hunting this year and how to attend the public hearings on May 12 at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/public-hearings-schedule .

