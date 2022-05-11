ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kohl’s fends off activist investor’s bid to reshuffle board

By Lisa Fickenscher
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MK8a6_0faWiUhK00

Kohl’s shareholders rejected a bid by activist investor Macellum Advisors to replace as many as 10 of its 13 directors, supporting the retailer’s current board as the company explores a sale.

Hedge fund Macellum had called for 10 of the board’s 13 members to be replaced, arguing that Kohl’s chief executive Michelle Gass’ efforts to jumpstart growth at the budget department store chain have fallen flat.

The Wisconsin-based retailer has also faced pressure to sell itself and is currently running a sales process that has attracted multiple bidders including shopping-mall giant Simon Property and Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management — which together scooped JCPenney out of bankruptcy in December.

Kohl’s also has attracted interest from Sycamore Partners and Leonard Green & Partners as well as Saks Fifth Avenue’s Canada-based parent company Hudson’s Bay.

Shareholders voted to re-elect all 13 directors, the company announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BDyk_0faWiUhK00
Michelle Gass is the CEO of Kohl’s.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

The results deal a blow to Macellum after it had received support from a key proxy advisory firm that often guides investor votes. Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that Kohl’s investors elect two of the 10 board nominees suggested by Macellum.

“I think the vote was a referendum on a sale, and people who voted for the company bought the narrative that any changes of the board in the middle of this process had ran the risk of disrupting the process,” Macellum chief executive Jonathan Duskin told CNBC, adding, “We aren’t going away.”

A year ago Macellum, along with two partners, pushed for changes at Kohl’s but decided to drop that challenge when Kohl’s expanded the size of its board by three directors.

“While we have had differences with Macellum, this Board is committed to serving the interests of all our shareholders,” Kohl’s Chairman Peter Boneparth said in a statement. “The board remains focused on running a robust and intentional review of strategic alternatives while executing our strategy to drive shareholder value.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s $25.7 Million Pay Package

Click here to read the full article. It pays well to run Walmart Inc.  Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of the retail giant, saw his total compensation increase to $25.7 million last year from $22.6 million in 2020, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Thursday.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon As usual, McMillon’s take was made up primarily of stock awards, which were valued at $19.2 million for last...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Kohl's wins proxy battle against activist investor Macellum, stock falls

BOSTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) investors on Wednesday rejected activist investment firm Macellum Advisors' efforts to replace 10 board directors at a time the retailer began trying to sell itself. The U.S. department store chain said all 13 Kohl's directors have been re-elected according to a preliminary...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors#Simon Property#Sycamore Partners#Leonard Green Partners#Saks Fifth Avenue#Hudson S Bay#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Rivian, Uber and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) – The data analytics software company's shares plunged 15.1% in premarket trading after posting a mixed quarter. Palantir reported profit of 2 cents per share, compared to a 4 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue was higher than expected, however, despite slowing growth in its government business. Palantir also issued a softer-than-expected current-quarter revenue forecast.
STOCKS
Essence

Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer Named Highest-Paid Female CEO In 2021

Despite the racial-gender wealth gap, there are some Black women shattering glass ceilings. Despite the racial-gender wealth gap, there are some Black women shattering glass ceilings. According to a recent report, Roz Brewer is demolishing it. The Walgreens CEO was reported to be the highest-paid female chief executive in 2021,...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Ford, General Motors, Tapestry and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Ford (F), General Motors (GM) – Ford fell 2.8% in premarket trading while GM slid 3.4% after Wells Fargo double-downgraded both stocks to "underweight" from "overweight." Wells Fargo said 2022 could represent a profit peak for legacy automakers, with the shift toward electric vehicles eroding profits in the years ahead.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Have Warren Buffett's Full Attention

Warren Buffett held his Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting over the weekend. Buffett and Munger had less positive things to say about Robinhood Markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy