ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China slams WHO chief as ‘irresponsible’ for saying zero-COVID policy ‘not sustainable’

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QsEhH_0faWiQAQ00

China pushed back Wednesday at what it called “irresponsible” comments by the World Health Organization chief , who described the country’s hardline “zero COVID” policy as “not sustainable.”

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian defended the controversial strategy that has placed harsh restrictions on hundreds of millions of people across many cities in China.

“We hope that relevant people can view China’s policy of epidemic prevention and control objectively and rationally, get more knowledge about the facts and refrain from making irresponsible remarks,” Zhao said at a press briefing in response to the criticism.

“The Chinese government’s policy of epidemic prevention and control can stand the test of history, and our prevention and control measures are scientific and effective. China is one of the most successful countries in epidemic prevention and control in the world, which is obvious to all of the international community,” Zhao continued.

In rare public comments on a government’s policies, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday it was time for China to change its approach to the outbreak.

“When we talk about the ‘zero-COVID,’ we don’t think that it’s sustainable, considering the behavior of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future,” Tedros said.

Tedros was joined by Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief, who said all pandemic control actions should “show due respect to individual and human rights.”

Countries need to “balance the control measures, the impact on society, the impact on the economy. That is not always an easy calibration to make,” Ryan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fnxo8_0faWiQAQ00
Tedros said Tuesday it was time for China to change its approach to the outbreak.
REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The WHO officials’ comments were not covered in China’s state media and were censored on social media.

China’s leaders last week threatened action against critics of the policy, which authorities say “puts life first.”

The policies aimed at eradicating the virus in China have been seen most dramatically in Shanghai , where frustrated people were seen in viral videos screaming from windows of their high-rise apartments last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uDC75_0faWiQAQ00
China has employed a “brutal” lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.
AP Photo/Andy Wong
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcB4a_0faWiQAQ00
Viral videos show residents screaming from their windows.
AP Photo/Andy Wong
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8TN6_0faWiQAQ00
Residents have complained about lost income and difficulty sourcing food.
REUTERS/Aly Song

Residents prohibited by the state from leaving their homes, have complained about lost income, difficulties sourcing food, poor access to health care and unsanitary quarantine conditions.

The daily number of new cases in Shanghai reported Wednesday had fallen to less than 1,500, down from a peak of 26,000 in mid-April. Seven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported, raising the toll from the outbreak to 560.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDKNC_0faWiQAQ00
New cases of COVID have dropped in the Chinese capital.
AP Photo/Andy Wong

Officials in Shanghai, now in its sixth week under a sweeping lockdown , said Wednesday that half the city, which is home to more than 26 million people, had achieved “zero COVID” status, but movement restrictions would remain in place.

More than 2 million people in the city remained confined to their apartment complexes.

“The risk of a rebound remains,” warned Zhao Dandan, deputy director of Shanghai’s health commission.

China’s uncompromising approach stands in contrast to most other parts of the world, including the US, where governments have chosen to live with the virus and eased restrictions.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said during an interview on CNBC Wednesday that China has managed to rein in the infection rate in Shanghai only by implementing “brutal measures.”

“I don’t see a way out for China right now,” he said. “I think it’s a whole different ball game with Omicron. It’s going to be very hard to adopt a zero COVID policy with such a contagious variant.”

Gottlieb added that China was “vulnerable” because it has not rolled out a mass vaccination campaign, or introduced booster shots or therapeutics to curb infection rates, instead choosing to rely on mass lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus.

China’s official death count since the virus first emerged in the city of Wuhan in late 2019 is just over 5,000, far below the nearly 1 million deaths in the US.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gottlieb
Person
Zhao Lijian
POLITICO

U.S. turns the screws on Solomon Islands to counter China

Hi, China Watchers. This week we track U.S. efforts to reverse China’s Pacific islands diplomatic advance, quiz the president of Radio Free Asia on its China programming and kick the tires on President Xi Jinping’s enigmatic “Global Security Initiative.” We’ll also examine Chinese censorship of Shanghai’s “zero-Covid” lockdown and present a first-person account of the rocky road to making it big in Chinese vegetables. Got a book to recommend? Tell me about it at pkine@politico.com.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Who#Economy#Foreign Ministry#Chinese
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days...
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy