Man finally recognizes wife after traumatic brain injury: ‘He’s still in there’

This story about a brain has grabbed viewers by the heart.

A Canadian woman is reducing TikTok users to tears after sharing a video of her husband finally recognizing who she is — several weeks after he suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Carly Williams uploaded the emotional clip to the social media site back in March, and it has now racked up more than 1.2 million views.

“The moment I knew Terry was still in there somewhere after suffering his TBI,” Carly captioned the emotional video, which shows her beau lying in his hospital bed while gazing at her.

The video was recorded by Carly weeks after her husband, Terry Williams, was involved in a motorbike crash near his hometown of Lethbridge in Alberta.

The tragic accident took place in September 2021, with Terry airlifted to Calgary, where he was placed in an induced coma.

After he eventually regained consciousness, Terry failed to recognize any of his loved ones, so Carly began playing familiar music in a bid to help him regain his memory.

Carly Williams has been documenting her husband’s incredible recovery from a motorcycle accident last September. TikTok users have been left in tears over the couple’s love story. They are pictured dancing together (left), six months on from the crash.

In the now-viral video, Carly plays Terry’s favorite track, “Dancing On My Own” by Calum Scott, before his eyes light up and he recognizes the song.

Terry starts to sing in a mumbled manner, before gazing over at his wife, realizing who she is.

“I love you so much,” Carly can be heard sobbing in the clip.

The devoted wife then contrasted that clip — recorded just weeks after the accident — with a video she filmed in March, which shows Terry’s miraculous recovery six months on.

Remarkable recovery: Terry is seen singing, smiling and dancing six months on from his recovery. Jam Press Vid/Carly Williams/Mag

In that video, Terry is seen standing and singing the lyrics to the same song clearly and with enthusiasm — demonstrating the remarkable progress he has made.

“I cried my eyes out watching this! True love does exist! I pray I find one like this! Bless your hearts,” commented one user.

“God, my heart! Thank you Lord for saving this man who is obviously so loved and cherished! God Bless this Family,” another chimed in.

The clip even captured the attention of Calum Scott — the singer of “Dancing On My Own” — who wrote: “Wow this is insane! The power of music never ceases to amaze me. Happy to have been a part of this journey mate.”

The couple has been sharing his progress. Jam Press Vid/Carly Williams/Mag

Carly has gained tens of thousands of TikTok followers in recent months, posting other videos of Terry’s road to recovery.

The devoted wife has filmed videos of her spouse relearning how to walk, brush his teeth and eat on his own. In recent weeks, Carly has shown Terry back in the gym and cooking his own food.

One new clip even shows the couple dancing around in each other’s arms, which has also left viewers in floods of tears.

“So good to his smile again,” one admirer cooed. “He has to be very proud of you. You two are an example for me of love, determination and perseverance.”