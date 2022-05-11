ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Man finally recognizes wife after traumatic brain injury: ‘He’s still in there’

By Andrew Court
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vToVQ_0faWiHT700

This story about a brain has grabbed viewers by the heart.

A Canadian woman is reducing TikTok users to tears after sharing a video of her husband finally recognizing who she is — several weeks after he suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Carly Williams uploaded the emotional clip to the social media site back in March, and it has now racked up more than 1.2 million views.

“The moment I knew Terry was still in there somewhere after suffering his TBI,” Carly captioned the emotional video, which shows her beau lying in his hospital bed while gazing at her.

The video was recorded by Carly weeks after her husband, Terry Williams, was involved in a motorbike crash near his hometown of Lethbridge in Alberta.

The tragic accident took place in September 2021, with Terry airlifted to Calgary, where he was placed in an induced coma.

After he eventually regained consciousness, Terry failed to recognize any of his loved ones, so Carly began playing familiar music in a bid to help him regain his memory.

Carly Williams has been documenting her husband’s incredible recovery from a motorcycle accident last September. TikTok users have been left in tears over the couple’s love story. They are pictured dancing together (left), six months on from the crash.
@carly.williams.fitness

As soon as he started mouthing the words, I started to cry. #traumaticbraininjury #tbi #braininjury #music

♬ original sound – Carly Williams https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

In the now-viral video, Carly plays Terry’s favorite track, “Dancing On My Own” by Calum Scott, before his eyes light up and he recognizes the song.

Terry starts to sing in a mumbled manner, before gazing over at his wife, realizing who she is.

“I love you so much,” Carly can be heard sobbing in the clip.

The devoted wife then contrasted that clip — recorded just weeks after the accident — with a video she filmed in March, which shows Terry’s miraculous recovery six months on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3L0E_0faWiHT700
Remarkable recovery: Terry is seen singing, smiling and dancing six months on from his recovery.
Jam Press Vid/Carly Williams/Mag

In that video, Terry is seen standing and singing the lyrics to the same song clearly and with enthusiasm — demonstrating the remarkable progress he has made.

“I cried my eyes out watching this! True love does exist! I pray I find one like this! Bless your hearts,” commented one user.

“God, my heart! Thank you Lord for saving this man who is obviously so loved and cherished! God Bless this Family,” another chimed in.

The clip even captured the attention of Calum Scott — the singer of “Dancing On My Own” — who wrote: “Wow this is insane! The power of music never ceases to amaze me. Happy to have been a part of this journey mate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwPBs_0faWiHT700
The couple has been sharing his progress.
Jam Press Vid/Carly Williams/Mag

Carly has gained tens of thousands of TikTok followers in recent months, posting other videos of Terry’s road to recovery.

The devoted wife has filmed videos of her spouse relearning how to walk, brush his teeth and eat on his own. In recent weeks, Carly has shown Terry back in the gym and cooking his own food.

One new clip even shows the couple dancing around in each other’s arms, which has also left viewers in floods of tears.

“So good to his smile again,” one admirer cooed. “He has to be very proud of you. You two are an example for me of love, determination and perseverance.”

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Naomi Judd's Suicide the Result of Gunshot, Daughter Ashley Discloses

Naomi Judd committed suicide by firearm, and her daughter Ashley Judd explains the catastrophe of mental illness and how her mom couldn't process the love her friends, family and colleagues felt toward her. Ashley spoke with Diane Sawyer on 'GMA' about Naomi's death, the day before she was inducted into...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calum Scott
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Christina Haack’s son Brayden undergoes emergency surgery

Christina Haack and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s 6-year-old son Brayden is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery. The “Christina on the Coast” star posted a photo of Brayden asleep on a hospital bed on Sunday, revealing in her caption that he got his appendix and a part of his small intestine removed. “Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents,” Haack, 38, explained. “After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel’s diverticulum early this morning.” Haack said that there was no feeling like seeing her child “in excruciating pain,” but fortunately, he’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traumatic Brain Injury#Fitness#Alberta#Canadian#Tbi
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy