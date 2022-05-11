ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Newaygo by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sedgwick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SEDGWICK COUNTY At 945 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Garden Plain, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cheney, Garden Plain and Lake Afton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Flash Flood Warning issued for Baxter, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baxter; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Baxter County in north central Arkansas Northwestern Stone County in north central Arkansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The additional rainfall is expected to be 1 to 2 inches in 3 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mountain View, Blanchard Springs Campground, Big Flat, Allison, Fifty-Six, Gunner Pool Campground, Barkshed Campground, Newnata, Onia, Sylamore Shooting Range, Sylamore Bike Trail, Optimus and Sylamore. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Montgomery County in east central Missouri * Until midnight CDT. * At 951 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jonesburg and Bellflower. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
Severe Weather Statement issued for Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Schleicher; Tom Green A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SCHLEICHER AND SOUTH CENTRAL TOM GREEN COUNTIES At 1001 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Christoval, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Christoval around 1010 PM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SCHLEICHER COUNTY, TX
City
Newaygo, MI
County
Newaygo County, MI
City
White Cloud, MI
Flash Flood Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY While additional intermittent light showers will continue, heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Flash Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fulton THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FULTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The heavy rain has ended. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
Special Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Clay County through 1015 PM CDT At 950 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Windthorst, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Windthorst, Shannon and Joy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Flood Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greene FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Greene. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...It will take several hours for all the water from earlier storms to work through local streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms had produced between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stanardsville... Ruckersville Quinque... Amicus Burtonville... Newtown Dawsonville - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
#West Wind
Flood Warning issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Albemarle FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Albemarle. * WHEN...Until 300 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1103 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms had produced heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cobham - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Oconto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN AND SOUTHERN OCONTO COUNTIES At 1018 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pulaski, or 12 miles northwest of Green Bay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Chase, Kunesh, South Chase, Anston and Flintville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Independence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Stone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Stone, western Independence and northeastern Cleburne Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 952 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Concord, or 12 miles southwest of Batesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Batesville... Cushman Concord... Magness Moorefield... Salado Southside in Independence Count Bethesda Ben... Almond Marcella... Desha Locust Grove... Hutchinson Wolf Bayou... Rosie MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fulton; Randolph; Sharp A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Randolph, northeastern Fulton and northeastern Sharp Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 945 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Thayer, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cherokee Village... Highland in Sharp County Mammoth Spring... Hardy Mammoth Spring State Park... Ozark Acres Fryatt... Saddler Falls Wirth MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, AR
Severe Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN...SOUTH CENTRAL OCONTO...NORTHEASTERN OUTAGAMIE AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 1007 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pulaski, or 10 miles northwest of Green Bay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Howard, Chase, Pittsfield, Angelica, Laney, Anston, Flintville, Kunesh and South Chase. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Special Weather Statement issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 23:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Walworth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Edmunds, north central Faulk, eastern Campbell, western McPherson and northeastern Walworth Counties through 730 PM CDT At 704 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Eureka to near Cresbard. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Eureka around 710 PM CDT. Artas and Greenway around 715 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Ipswich and Cravens Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
Flood Warning issued for Albemarle, City of Charlottesville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Albemarle; City of Charlottesville FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Albemarle and City of Charlottesville. * WHEN...Until 415 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1110 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Four feet of standing water was observed near the intersection of Ivy Road and Old Ivy Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Charlottesville... Crozet Free Union... Westmoreland Hollymead... Ivy Flordon... Barracks Newcomb Hall... Scott Stadium Earlysville... Carrsbrook White Hall... Monticello Advance Mills... Boonesville Overton... Shadwell - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Special Weather Statement issued for Langlade, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Langlade; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County Scattered strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Menominee, southern Oconto, southeastern Langlade and Shawano Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong storms moving through portions of Menominee, southern Oconto, southeastern Langlade and Shawano Counties, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Big Smokey Falls around 1000 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include South Branch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest, Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:20:00 Expires: 2022-05-15 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southwest; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of southwest Puerto Rico, Vieques and St. Thomas. * WHEN...Through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Breaches of the northwestern to northeastern and southeastern coast of Puerto Rico, Culebra, and St. Croix. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

