Special Weather Statement issued for East Otter Tail, Wadena by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN...SOUTH CENTRAL OCONTO...NORTHEASTERN OUTAGAMIE AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 1007 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pulaski, or 10 miles northwest of Green Bay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Howard, Chase, Pittsfield, Angelica, Laney, Anston, Flintville, Kunesh and South Chase. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
