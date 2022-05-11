Special Weather Statement issued for East Otter Tail, Wadena by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. .Recent rainfall continues to bring minor to moderate flooding across the basin, with some points along the Sheyenne and northern Red Rivers above major. While some locations have crested or are already falling, many river points will continue to see rises for the next few days as runoff makes its way into the river system. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MAY 21 * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snake River AT Alvarado. * WHEN...Until Saturday, May 21. * IMPACTS...At 110.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. Flooding between Hwy 1 and railroad grade due to backwater. Inspections of the dike begin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 109.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Friday was 109.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 109.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 106.0 feet.

MARSHALL COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO