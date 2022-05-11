ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otter Tail County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for East Otter Tail, Wadena by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Otter...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Outagamie; Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN...SOUTH CENTRAL OCONTO...NORTHEASTERN OUTAGAMIE AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 1007 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pulaski, or 10 miles northwest of Green Bay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Howard, Chase, Pittsfield, Angelica, Laney, Anston, Flintville, Kunesh and South Chase. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Oconto; Outagamie; Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN...SOUTH CENTRAL OCONTO...NORTHEASTERN OUTAGAMIE AND EASTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 1007 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pulaski, or 10 miles northwest of Green Bay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pulaski, Howard, Chase, Pittsfield, Angelica, Laney, Anston, Flintville, Kunesh and South Chase. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Langlade, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Langlade; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County Scattered strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Menominee, southern Oconto, southeastern Langlade and Shawano Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 941 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong storms moving through portions of Menominee, southern Oconto, southeastern Langlade and Shawano Counties, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Big Smokey Falls around 1000 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include South Branch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Schleicher; Tom Green A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SCHLEICHER AND SOUTH CENTRAL TOM GREEN COUNTIES At 1001 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Christoval, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Christoval around 1010 PM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SCHLEICHER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Otter Tail County, MN
City
Wadena, MN
City
Verndale, MN
City
Fergus Falls, MN
County
Wadena County, MN
City
Bluffton, MN
City
Parkers Prairie, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alfalfa, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ALFALFA AND WEST CENTRAL GRANT COUNTIES At 948 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Byron, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Byron and Great Salt Plains Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Albemarle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Albemarle FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Albemarle. * WHEN...Until 300 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1103 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated slow moving thunderstorms had produced heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cobham - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Schleicher; Tom Green A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SCHLEICHER AND SOUTH CENTRAL TOM GREEN COUNTIES At 1001 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Christoval, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Christoval around 1010 PM CDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SCHLEICHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Greene FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Greene. * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...It will take several hours for all the water from earlier storms to work through local streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated thunderstorms had produced between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Stanardsville... Ruckersville Quinque... Amicus Burtonville... Newtown Dawsonville - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otter#Special Weather Statement#Rose City#Wind Gust#East Otter Tail#Doppler
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fulton THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FULTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CDT The heavy rain has ended. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY While additional intermittent light showers will continue, heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Montgomery County in east central Missouri * Until midnight CDT. * At 951 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jonesburg and Bellflower. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wilkin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. .Recent rainfall continues to bring minor to moderate flooding across the basin, with some points along the Sheyenne and northern Red Rivers above major. While some locations have crested or are already falling, many river points will continue to see rises for the next few days as runoff makes its way into the river system. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Wahpeton. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.6 feet, Otter Tail River water starts to flow into the Breckenridge Diversion. Water on Main Street (Breckenridge). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Friday was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ransom The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. .Recent rainfall continues to bring minor to moderate flooding across the basin, with some points along the Sheyenne and northern Red Rivers above major. While some locations have crested or are already falling, many river points will continue to see rises for the next few days as runoff makes its way into the river system. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Lisbon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Friday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.4 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. .Recent rainfall continues to bring minor to moderate flooding across the basin, with some points along the Sheyenne and northern Red Rivers above major. While some locations have crested or are already falling, many river points will continue to see rises for the next few days as runoff makes its way into the river system. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Pembina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 52.0 feet, Highway 75 north of Humboldt, MN overtops. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 51.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Friday was 51.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 51.5 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected, for a storm total of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. .Recent rainfall continues to bring minor to moderate flooding across the basin, with some points along the Sheyenne and northern Red Rivers above major. While some locations have crested or are already falling, many river points will continue to see rises for the next few days as runoff makes its way into the river system. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MAY 21 * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snake River AT Alvarado. * WHEN...Until Saturday, May 21. * IMPACTS...At 110.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. Flooding between Hwy 1 and railroad grade due to backwater. Inspections of the dike begin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 109.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Friday was 109.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 109.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 106.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. .Recent rainfall continues to bring minor to moderate flooding across the basin, with some points along the Sheyenne and northern Red Rivers above major. While some locations have crested or are already falling, many river points will continue to see rises for the next few days as runoff makes its way into the river system. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Neche. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, ND State Hwy 18 is inundated at Neche. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 20.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Friday was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday evening and continue falling to 15.4 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. .Recent rainfall continues to bring minor to moderate flooding across the basin, with some points along the Sheyenne and northern Red Rivers above major. While some locations have crested or are already falling, many river points will continue to see rises for the next few days as runoff makes its way into the river system. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. City begins to mobilize. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Friday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 8.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. .Recent rainfall continues to bring minor to moderate flooding across the basin, with some points along the Sheyenne and northern Red Rivers above major. While some locations have crested or are already falling, many river points will continue to see rises for the next few days as runoff makes its way into the river system. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Halstad. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.8 feet, Approach to I-29 bridge impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 27.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Friday was 28.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy