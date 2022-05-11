LA seeks $8.5M to renovate ten city parks

The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday approved a request to seek nearly $8.5 million in funding for 10 city park renovation projects.

The council voted in favor of a motion to ask for funding from Measure A, which was approved by voters back in 2016.

The 10 park projects are:

$440,000 for Hope and Peace Park, located at 843 S. Bonnie Brae St. in Westlake.

$1.32 million for Strathern Park West, located at 12541 Saticoy St. in Sun Valley.

$2.09 million for North Hollywood Park, located at 11430 Chandler Blvd.

$385,000 for Devonwood Park, located at 10230 Woodman Ave. in the Panorama City.

$440,000 for Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, located at 3916 S. Western Ave. in the Exposition Park area.

$990,000 for South Park Recreation Center, located at 345 E. 51st St. in the South Park area.

$805,000 for Mae Boyar Recreation Center, located at 23936 Highlander Rd. in the West Hills.

$770,000 for Chatsworth Oaks Park, located at 9301 Valley Circle Blvd. in Chatsworth.

$275,000 for O'Melveny Park, located at 17300 Sesnon Blvd. in Granada Hills.

$935,000 for State Street Recreation Center, located at 716 N. State St. in Boyle Heights.

The motion directs the L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks to move forward with the grant applications to the L.A. County Regional Park and Open Space District.

In 2016, L.A. County voters approved Measure A, which levied a parcel tax to create funding for capital improvement and conservation projects for neighborhood parks, public spaces, natural areas and recreation facilities. L.A. County receives an estimated $96 million per year through Measure A.