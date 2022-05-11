ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Man Arrested Following Overnight Fatal Shooting in New Iberia

 1 day ago
A 24-year-old man is pronounced dead after New Iberia Police say they found him suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence.

Providence St. at Ambassdor W. Lemell Dr., google street view

In a press release, officers say they responded to the area of Providence Street and Ambassador W. LeMelle Drive between midnight and 1:00 AM on Wednesday. Turns out, the victim was shot in the 700 block of Providence.

Officers processed the crime scene, spoke to witnesses, and quickly identified 33-year-old Tramane Lewis as a suspect and he turned himself in later in the morning.

google street view

Lewis has been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

  • First Degree Murder
  • Attempted First Degree Murder
  • Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone
  • Illegal Use of Weapons
  • Illegal Carrying of Weapons
  • Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

