ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

City OK’s revised plan for Nucleus Avenue development

By CHRIS PETERSON
Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 1 day ago

Hungry Horse News

The Columbia Falls City Council last week unanimously approved an amended planned unit development for the city square on Nucleus Avenue.

Developer Mick Ruis dropped the original plan for a boutique hotel at 540 Nucleus Avenue and instead changed it to 12 residential apartments on the second and third floors of the building, which will sit in the southeast corner of what is the city square.

Ruis tore down the former First Citizens Bank at the site.

The lower level of the building will include a 5,600 square foot restaurant with a casino.

The city took up the application again because the restaurant would have a casino and parts of the building will be higher than what the current zoning allows.

The parapets of the building will be 40 feet and the staircase will jut up 50 feet.

The staircase needs to additional height so firefighters can access it from the roof in event of a fire, city manager Susan Nicosia noted.

Under the zoning, the maximum height allowed is 35 feet without a variance.

The building to the north of this one on the same lot being constructed by Ruis includes commercial space on the lower floors and 48 residential units on the upper floors.

Under the zoning, all of the residential units in both buildings could conceivably rented as short-term rentals, though it seems like that in other buildings Ruis has constructed in downtown, more than a few are not short-term residents.

No one from the public gave oral testimony either for or against the variances, though a few people did write letters opposing the height variance and the casino as well.

Opponents claimed there were already enough casinos in Columbia Falls.

Although the zoning doesn’t require it, the remainder of the lot will have 81 parking spaces.

The City-County planning board voted in favor of the new plan last month.

Comments / 0

Related
Hungry Horse News

School Board OK’s teacher housing

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls School District 6 Board Monday night agreed to tweak a draft set of covenants for the old Glacier Gateway School to include teacher housing for the building. As the housing market has surged over the past couple of years, it’s become more difficult for teachers to find affordable places to live. The original draft covenants only allowed for senior housing. Developer Mick Ruis has agreed to purchase the building, which was previously a high school and then the junior high and its gymnasiums for $550,000. The change in covenants would now allow for senior housing and/or...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead County Single Family Residence Sales

To provide the broadest trend data I can, I am showcasing a complex but inclusive chart as this week’s printed graphic. Online Beacon readers will be treated to additional info, in animated GIFs, detailing: 1) May 2021 through April 2022 (by city) deep dive (like this chart), 2) May 2021 through April 2022 (by city) units sold/DTC, 3) 2021 vs. 2022 first four months countywide comparison deep dive, 4) 2021 vs 2022 first four months countywide comparison of units sold/DTC.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Dozens of RVs camp on commercial lot at Wye amid housing crisis

MISSOULA, Mont. — About 50 people are living in dozens of campers at the Wye northwest of Missoula. They say it’s all they could afford. “A lot of people, especially nowadays, don't have the money, don't have a place to live, can't afford anywhere, so a lot of us found a cheap place like this,” said tenant Joe Crawmer. “We didn’t know a lot of what was going on. We just were told this is a good cheap place to go.”
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Falls, MT
Government
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
City
Columbia Falls, MT
Local
Montana Business
Columbia Falls, MT
Real Estate
City
Hungry Horse, MT
Columbia Falls, MT
Business
Local
Montana Government
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Approves Rent RestrictedSenior Housing

The Kalispell City Council last week unanimously approved 31 senior housing units for a rent and age restricted residential development that will be supported by Montana Board of Housing tax credits north of the Gateway Community Center. The Creekside Commons will be located off U.S. Highway 2 West and is...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Blue and White Motel in Kalispell finds new owners

KALISPELL, MONT. — The Blue and White Motel in Kalispell will soon be under new ownership. Zach Backes, managing partner of IX Blessings, is currently in the final stages of purchasing the property. According to Backes, they plan to repurpose the existing building and renovate it to house up...
KALISPELL, MT
inlander.com

Readers react to our story about Spokane's Airbnb policy

Chastity Clark: Are we forgetting the consumer here a little? Our family could not fit in anything smaller than a suite and that is a tight fit. We deserve the right to accommodations that fit our needs. If we want people to visit our city we need options for everyone. Stop telling people what they can do with their private property please and thank you.
SPOKANE, WA
yourbigsky.com

Billings’ Costco move from King Avenue to Shiloh Road

Businesses have to constantly live on the edge and adapt, and that means Costco members in Billings will be shopping at a new location in the future. The Board of Adjustment voted to approve the site plan to relocate the store from King Avenue to Shiloh Road near the Zoo Drive exit.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls City#Planning Board#City Council#Casino#First Citizens Bank
Flathead Beacon

County at a Crossroads

Flathead County Commissioner Pam Holmquist spends most of the day in her office on the third floor of the old Flathead County courthouse. The office takes up the northwest corner of the building, has windows along two walls and a view straight down Main Street with Big Mountain in the distance. It’s arguably the best office of the three county commissioners. Holmquist got it after a good-natured sparring match with a fellow commissioner when the offices were relocated from the old annex building a decade ago.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Cleanup day coming up

Not much happening on the North Fork – yet. Spring continues with a mix of rain, snow, sun and mud. The potholes continue to breed and the county grader works at eliminating them. I’m not sure who is winning. At least every day brings us closer to summer and that means North Forkers are planning and preparing for sunny days ahead. First big prep is the Sondreson Hall Spring Clean-Up indoor cleaning (cleaning supplies provided) and outside brush clean up, wood chopping, etc. bring tools. Starts at 10 a.m. with a volunteer barbecue at noon provided by Zoe and John Zardis. If...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Beautiful Montana Property For Bears, Camels, & More? Here It Is

Growing up I always just wanted a little ranch-style home, in the country, where I could have whatever pets I wanted. Now typically these pets were all in the "farm" category plus some dogs and barn cats. I never thought I could live in Montana and have the opportunity to get a little more "exotic" when it came to the animal situation.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
broadwaterreporter.com

Joint Meeting Held On Old Town Road Bridge Replacement

A working meeting was scheduled and held between Gallatin County and Broadwater County Commissioners this last Thursday. The meeting was held to discuss the status of the bridges crossing the river on Old Town Road. Even though the bridges are on the Gallatin County side, Broadwater County citizens and first responders are looking at improving the safety of everyone. The meeting was scheduled too…
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Endorses 30x30 plan

Montana is a state with much to offer. Spectacular wildlands offer abundant recreational opportunities that help fuel the state’s economy and provide critical habitat for numerous wildlife species. Unfortunately, its leaders have come out against an initiative that would protect these lands, nature and life on earth. Montana Gov. Gianforte and officials who report directly to him, Amanda Kaster, DNRC; Hank Worsech, FWP; Christoper Dorrington, Department of Environmental Quality; Christy Clark, Department of Agriculture; and Michael Honeycutt, Department of Livestock; have gone on record against the 30x30 initiative. The goal of the 30x30 initiative is an ambitious, science-based...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Commissioners Vote Against Health Officer Candidate

Flathead County commissioners during a Tuesday morning meeting voted against appointing Michael Chambers county health officer. Chambers is currently the administrator for the Macon County Health Department in Missouri and was a candidate to lead the Flathead City-County Department. He underwent public interviews with both the board of health and...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

More multi-family housing planned for Diane Road

Hungry Horse News More multi-family housing could be coming to Columbia Falls on Diane Road. Big Sky Living LLC is seeking a conditional use permit to build two six-plex apartments on the last remaining vacant lots on the street, for a total of 12 units total. The six-plexes will occupy Lots 166 and 167 of Hilltop Homes Subdivision. The properties are zoned CRA-1 (Multi-Family Residential) which requires a conditional use permit to construct a three-plex or greater within the zoning district. The properties are addressed at 9 and 11 Diane Road. Almost of of Diane Road has been built into multi-family residential units over the years. The Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board will take up the application at 6:30 p.m. May 10, with a subsequent hearing by the Columbia Falls City Council at 7 p.m. June 6. Both meet in city hall in council chambers. • In other matters before the planning board, Columbia Falls resident Rhonda Hoon, is requesting a zone change at 1115 South Nucleus Avenue from the current CR-5 (two-family residential) to a CR-3 (one-family residential) designation. The property currently has a house and a detached garage on the property. The applicant would like to convert the garage to an accessory dwelling.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
KELOLAND TV

OSHA fines Sioux Falls contractor twice in a week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fines of more than $200,000 for safety violations of a Sioux Falls contracting company. In a news release, OSHA says it found workers at risk of being buried under thousands of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
97.1 KISS FM

New Warehouse-Style Grocery Store Open May 25 in Billings Heights

If the Heights were its own town, it would be the seventh-largest city in Montana, with a population of around 32,000 people. That's bigger than Kalispell. And while the Heights doesn't meet the definition to be classified as a food desert, there are currently only two grocery stores serving the area; Albertsons and Walmart. That will change when a new grocer opens on May 25th. As Aaron Flint, NewsTalk 95.5 reported in October 2021, Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse is coming to town.
BILLINGS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
77
Followers
115
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy