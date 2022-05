The Wauseon Board of Education on Friday authorized a contract with John Kahmann to become the school district’s new treasurer. The full Board authorized the Board President to enter into and execute an employment contract, subject to review by the Board’s legal counsel, with Kahmann to serve as district treasurer for an initial salary of $108,000 for the 2022-2023 school year and upon such other terms as are deemed acceptable by the Board President in discussions with Mr. Kahmann.

1 DAY AGO