ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

A Craving for Enchiladas Lures us to La Cocina De Mamá in Louisville’s East End

By Robin Garr
leoweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hate to say that my food cravings are easily influenced from what I see and hear. It’s true, though. All it takes is a tempting phrase in a cooking article, an attractive food photo or a culinary video, and I’ve got to have it right now....

www.leoweekly.com

Comments / 1

Related
WLKY.com

Louisville restaurant with food court setting closes after year in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — A Clifton restaurant that tried to appeal to indecisive eaters has closed its doors,according to a report from Louisville Business First. Trifecta, located at 1971 Brownsboro Road, announced the closure on Facebook Tuesday evening. The restaurant was owned by former North End Cafe owner Christopher Seckman and Richard Morris, owner of RLM Building & Remodel LLC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKRC

Dessert chain opening first Cincinnati shop in this suburb

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing dessert-centric chain that offers ice cream-topped peach cobbler and cobbler-stuffed cinnamon rolls is opening its first Cincinnati-area location in a northern suburb. The Nashville-based Peach Cobbler Factory is opening in the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center at 7736 Dudley Drive in West Chester, with...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLKY.com

Shack in the Back reopens this weekend in new, larger location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — Shack in the Back BBQ is no longer located in a shack. After spending more than 15 years serving customers out of a 19th century log home, the popular Fairdale restaurant is reopening this weekend at 10706 W. Manslick Road, according to Louisville Business First.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fuzzy Zoeller opens hotel, restaurant in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel and restaurant in southern Indiana owned by PGA legend Fuzzy Zoeller are now open. The Hilton Garden Inn Jeffersonville and Fuzzy's The 15th Club Food & Spirits restaurant opened Thursday. The restaurant is located inside the 114-room hotel on Water Tower Road, on...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Jucy's Smokehouse BBQ

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at Jucy's Smokehouse BBQ. Enjoy Texas-style barbeque at the cafeteria-style venue. The restaurant is located on La Grange Road in PeWee Valley. The restaurant serves up delectable brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs and wings. Add coleslaw, potato salad, or deviled eggs to...
PEWEE VALLEY, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts to Catch in Louisville this Weekend (5/13-5/15)

Belushi Speed Ball celebrates the release of their new album, What, Us Worry, which is being sold in a very Belushi way: on a Nintendo 64 cartridge. “I like to hack video games and I like to rewrite code and see what I can do there,” lead singer Vinny Castellano told LEO. “And this specific rom, I had to reach out and get help from a specific community and an individual helped me build the rom that works for Nintendo 64.” Admission to the show is free; the album costs $65.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Tortillas#Enchilada#Mam#Food Cravings#Food Drink#La Cocina De Mam#The New York Times#Mexican#Vegetarian
WLKY.com

German restaurant Gasthaus has closed permanently in east end of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A popular German restaurant in Louisville's East End has closed its doors for good,according to Louisville Business First. According to a message left for customers on its answering machine and a note posted on Facebook, the Gasthaus German Restaurant at 4812 Brownsboro Center served its last meal at the end of April after 30 years in business.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

The kid-free floating quarry in Kentucky now has a beach

The kid-free place to float in Oldham County has a new addition this year. FRP-LaGrange Quarry opens this weekend, and this time, there will be a sand beach for lounging. According to the Facebook page, they removed the "cattail cove" and added sand, so bring your beach chairs and towels.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
leoweekly.com

The Southern Indiana Ren Faire at Birdsell Castle is this Weekend. What to Expect

This Saturday, May 14, the Southern Indiana Renaissance Faire will welcome guests for the first of two weekends this month. It’ll be one of the first events to be held at the renovated Birdsell Castle (6900 Dave Carr Road) in Charlestown, Indiana, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 14-15 and May 21-22. If you miss the upcoming weekends, you’ll still be able to go to Celtic Fling in October.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Restaurant Review

Top 3 Most Popular German Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Common Haus Hall is a brand new Bavarian beer-hall style restaurant with a menu that focuses on comfort and creativity in it’s food. The menu features classics as well as street food, including popular menu items like their pretzel with beer cheese and mustard, frankfurter, jager schnitzel platter, German potato salad, and a large selection of beer. They have a large establishment with three floors. The first floor presents a calm and charming dining experience. The second is a biergarten with indoor and outdoor seating, a full bar with 18 drafts, and a full menu with counter service. You can rent out the third floor for private events, and it has a sky deck that looks over the Louisville skyline. The service is friendly and attentive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

3 Louisville pools set to open this summer, offer free swim club

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Memorial Day weekend is about to get a little more exciting this year. Louisville Parks and Recreation are opening the Algonquin, Fairdale and Sun Valley pools that weekend on May 28, according to a press release. The pools’ regular schedule weekday and weekend schedule will run until Aug. 7. From Aug. 7 to Sept. 5 the pools will only be open on the weekends.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

$20 million mixed-use development planned for former Louisville printing factory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A large building near Downtown is getting a new use from a new owner,according to Louisville Business First. Radix LLC, a development group owned by Nate Victor, purchased an approximately 300,000-square-foot building at 1100 W. Broadway for $2.5 million in April of 2021. Victor has his sights set on turning the space into a $20 million mixed-use development that he believes could bring much needed resources to the community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Today I Learned that Kentucky is Home to Giant ‘Toe-Biters’

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

4 ‘Kindred Spirit’ Artists Come Together for a Quappi Projects Group Show Exploring Certainty vs. Circumstance

The press release for the latest Quappi Projects group show opens with this quote by Carlos Cruz-Diez: “I want people to realize that color is not a certainty, but a circumstance. Red is maybe red. It’s not the same if you hold an object under the sun as when you hold it in the shade.” With “Not a Certainty But a Circumstance,” one ex-pat living in New Orleans, Martin Benson, and three locally-based artists — Letitia Quesenberry, Gibbs Rounsavall and Skylar Smith — have taken their interests in sacred geometry, linearity, proportion and abstraction to begin a conversation about understanding and what certainty vs. circumstance is saying about how we see the world.
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Allie Corey Leaving KSDK: Who Is the Longtime Missouri Anchor?

St. Louis residents were used to waking up to Allie Corey’s newscasts for six years. That will change after May 2022, as Allie Corey is leaving KSDK News. Now, her 5 On Your Side regular viewers and followers naturally want to know where she is going and if she is leaving St. Louis, too. Corey is not leaving for a new job. In fact, she is making the move for her family. That has brought attention to her personal life and background, which we reveal in this Allie Corey wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy