KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people who went to Sevier County on vacation are now considered missing, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Investigators are asking the public’s help to locate Jonathan Harris, 38, and Ashten Roy, 36. The two were last seen in the Pigeon Forge area on Wednesday, May 11.

PIGEON FORGE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO