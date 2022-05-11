ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Woman charged with second degree murder following overdose

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXJ5o_0faWgcJK00

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been charged with second degree murder after a man died of a drug overdose last year.

Police say on June 10, 2021 at 2:11 a.m., officers responded to a home on Kingsbury Drive after being notified at a person at the home was not breathing. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 34-year-old man who was unresponsive. Officers and medical personnel performed lifesaving procedures to save the man’s life, but he ultimately died after being transported to Tennova Healthcare.

During the investigation, officers determined the man had been communicating with another person about purchasing illegal narcotics. The seller, later identified as 45-year-old Angela Brown, met with the man and gave him drugs shortly before officers found him unresponsive, according to police.

Investigation underway after man found dead in Pulaski following shootout

The toxicology report revealed the man died due to an acute combined drug intoxication that included fentanyl.

The case was presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury and on Tuesday, the Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Brown with second degree murder. Brown was arrested the same day.

“Prosecuting those who are responsible for the distribution of illegal narcotics is one of the focal points of my administration,” District Attorney Robert Nash said. “Drug overdoses have reached epidemic proportions and we have to take a stand and hold those who distribute the drugs accountable for their actions”.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 11

Earth Reign
1d ago

To all of the single, and eligible bachelors out there, would you take this "Woman" to be your lawfully wedded wife, to have and to hold, through more sickness and no health insurance, till death due to you being the first to die, to part?

Reply
2
Related
WAFF

3 charged with capital murder in Giles County shooting investigation

GILES COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Department released new information on Friday in the investigation of a recent shooting south of Pulaski. Officials with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department confirm three have been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to this case:. Joseph...
GILES COUNTY, TN
wtvy.com

Coffee County man charged with murder for car crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A man involved in a single-vehicle fatality crash has been arrested, according to Coffee County Sheriffs. Investigators say on Thursday, May 12, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division arrested and officially charged Alex Rivera Hernandez, 37, of Enterprise with Murder.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WSMV

Giles County charges three people with murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Department released new information on Friday in the investigation of a recent shooting south of Pulaski. Officials with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department confirm three have been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to this case:. Joseph Bowen.
GILES COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Burglary investigated on Gale Lane

A burglary was investigated by Hopkinsville police Thursday evening on Gale Lane. The victim told officers someone entered her home in the 3600 block of Gale sometime around 7 p.m. and stole her iPhone. No suspects are named on the report and it’s under investigation as second-degree burglary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pulaski, TN
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Four people indicted on murder charges in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were indicted by a Morgan County Grand Jury on murder charges as announced on Friday. Mashaud Lewis, 22, and Antone Yarbrough, 28, were indicted for capital murder for the killing of Chester Jordan in May 2021. During the course of investigation, it was determined that Jordan was killed during a robbery.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drug Overdose#Police#Drugs#Violent Crime#The Grand Jury
wkdzradio.com

Police Investigate Todd County Death

Authorities are investigating a death on Heltsley Road in Todd County Friday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say they were called to the area around 9 am to investigate a death. No other information has been released. Kentucky State Police are investigating the death. Heltsley Road in located in the...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wgnsradio.com

Call MPD If You Recognize This Person

(MURFREESBORO) Do you recognize this person? Murfreesboro detectives are attempting to ID and locate him regarding a bank fraud case investigation. Murfreesboro Police PIO Larry Flowers explained, "A victim lost her Redstone Financial Credit Union bank card on March 12, 2022. Three days later, someone deposited a check for a significant amount into her account. The next day, money was withdrawn, leaving the victim’s account in the negative. It’s not known how the person got the victim’s pin number."
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whopam.com

Woman found dead with gunshot wounds in north Todd County

A woman was found dead with gunshot wounds Friday morning near a home on Heltsley Lane in the Clifty area of Todd County. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identified the victim as 57-year old Deborah McGee and said she resided at the home in the 500 block of Heltsley where she died.
TODD COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Shots Fired Into Hopkinsville Apartment

Authorities are investigating after shots were fired into an apartment on Boales Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say around 2 am three shots were fired hitting a door and window. No one was home at the time of the shooting. Police ask if you have any information about...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy