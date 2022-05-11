Windy and Sunny Wednesday

It will be a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 80s inland, low 80s along the coast. The sea breezes return firing up more rain and storms late in the afternoon/early evening. We keep a low chance of rain around for the weekend. We'll also crank up the heat for the weekend: high temps are back to the 90s!
We've had a really nice stretch of weather the past few days, but that changes today. Highs near the upper 80s this afternoon. Next week's high temps reach the mid 90s. The first half of the day is looking good, but we'll be watching for showers & storms this PM.
Hearst Television and WESH 2 announced that WeatheRate, an independent research company that tracks and verifies forecasts in every city across the country, has once again certified WESH 2 as having Central Florida’s “Most Accurate” forecast. This is the 15th consecutive year that WESH 2 has earned the “Most Accurate” rating.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Beach Safety knows from experience that this weekend's forecast is one that draws a crowd. They expect one after days of wind-driven big surf that kept most beachgoers on or close to shore. Though the water is calmer, the sandbar is a bit...
ORLANDO, Fla. — According to the National Weather Service, we're in for a weird weather pattern at the end of this week. According to NWS, "ridging" over the middle of the country will push warm air into the Midwest and Northeast. Meanwhile, a low in the western Atlantic will cool temperatures along the East Coast through Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The waves along the Brevard coast are the biggest in months due to a strong storm system off the coast. When the waves are up like this, it's good news for long-time and experienced surfers, like Hodges Viccellio, who’s been riding waves for 59 years, since he was 10.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The passenger who jumped in toland a plane in Florida after the pilot collapsed has been identified as a Polk County man. He made national headlines when, without any experience, he landed a single-engine Cessna 208 on Tuesday at Palm Beach International Airport. WPBF...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — For Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris, COVID-19 levels are again front and center. "We see more and more clusters of people are getting sick at the same time, which tells us that COVID is alive and well," he said. Areas of Central Florida are...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Over 22 million pounds of dirt are being hauled into Camping World Stadium in the next few days, one load at a time, for the Monster Jam event. Then, it will take a 30-member construction crew seven and a half days to artfully craft the dirt canvas that will be eventually torn up by 24 trucks.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — We expect the roads and bridges we drive our families over to be safe, but there's been a flurry of incidents on movable bridges — from a grandmother killed to cars nearly crushed in the middle. WESH 2 NEWS went to the bridges...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — See the moment he was freed in the video above. A man up to his neck in mud, sand and filth was pulled to safety on Thursday after the trench he was working in collapsed in Brevard County. It took almost three hours for crews...
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — There's a call to limit new restaurants from selling alcohol in one Orange County community, at least temporarily. The proposal appears to be pleasing to most palates, but not everyone. "Downtown Winter Garden has a great little ambiance. Everybody loves it," said Jamie Boone, a...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department has announced a new fire chief, Charlie Salazar. According to OFD, Salazar has previous experience as the executive deputy chief at Dallas Fire Rescue. OFD says they have no doubt Salazar will help the fire department to continuing serving the community.
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 Community Champion: One Purse. You never know when inspiration will strike. WESH 2's latest Community Champion was moved to change her life's direction after a shopping trip. She created a way to empower women who have faced unthinkable abuse, using something almost every woman...
ORLANDO, Fla. — This Memorial Day will kick off what's expected to be a huge year for summer air travel. The Transportation Security Administration reminds that masks are not required, but recommended. They also remind to watch what is carried on the airplane. If it's sharp or heavy, if...
