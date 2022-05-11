ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Gov. to sign sports betting bill this week

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Governor said she will sign the sports betting bill this week.

On April 29, Kansas lawmakers took final action on a plan to legalize sports betting after an overnight session.

The Kansas Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 84 with 21 lawmakers voting in favor and 13 against, after the House signed off on the latest changes to the plan. The bill is now ready to sign this week, according to Governor Laura Kelly, who said she would sign it after signing a bill to phase out the state’s food tax .

