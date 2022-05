PALMDALE, Fla. - A 2-year-old Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle, and, so far, deadly crashes have been the cause of all panther deaths in 2022. The remains of the young female panther were found along U.S. Highway 27 at Fisheating Creek in Glades County. It’s the 12th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 12 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

GLADES COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO