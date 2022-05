TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday a renewed push for legislation to make abortions more accessible and affordable. The announcement comes just five months after the governor signed into law a measure securing a woman’s right to an abortion. Murphy says these are measures they wanted to include in the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, but they didn’t make it through. With the Supreme Court expected to overturn Roe v Wade, Murphy says his timeline to codify additional abortion rights has accelerated. Murphy’s proposed legislation will expand the number of abortion providers by allowing physician assistants, midwives and advanced...

