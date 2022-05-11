Wauseon Chamber awards scholarships

On Tuesday, at the special meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education, Jeff Slattery was hired as Superintendent beginning January 1, 2023. Slattery, who is currently serving as the principal of Hicksville High School, also has experience as a teacher at Dekalb Eastern Schools in Butler, Indiana. Slattery has experience in the private sector as well, serving as the Executive Director of Trilogy Health Services in Lima, Ohio.
FINDLAY – Students at the University of Findlay recently performed in a spring instrumental recital. Local students included Jessica French, of Wauseon, who performed “Prelude et Ballade” by Guilliaume Balay on the trumpet, and Matthew Rupp, of Archbold, who performed “Barbarossa” by C.L. Barnhouse on the tuba.
SIDNEY – Ohio Living Dorothy Love announced Cristal Vincent as new executive director effective May 16, 2022. Vincent is a passionate executive with over 20 years of experience in multiple areas, including long-term care, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care and rehabilitation. Most recently, she served as...
The Wauseon Board of Education on Friday authorized a contract with John Kahmann to become the school district’s new treasurer. The full Board authorized the Board President to enter into and execute an employment contract, subject to review by the Board’s legal counsel, with Kahmann to serve as district treasurer for an initial salary of $108,000 for the 2022-2023 school year and upon such other terms as are deemed acceptable by the Board President in discussions with Mr. Kahmann.
Bowling Green City Schools elementaries have selected their “Bobcat Pride” students of the month for April. Each teacher picks one student a month as the Pride student of the month. That student is recognized for going above and beyond with respectful and responsible behavior. Following is a list...
JERRY CITY – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education’s decision to not tape the public comment part of its meeting is being questioned. The board in April decided to start recording its meetings, with the video attached to Superintendent Tony Borton’s weekly email message to the community.
A School board vote will be taken Wednesday May 18th. Please contact our school board members below to let them know if you feel this is the direction our district should take. Alice Simon – Board President. Tammy Sprow – Board VP. Tim Bower. Daniel Elliot. Jenna Holzhauer.
TONTOGANY — Students in grades six-12 were evacuated Thursday morning after an issue in the kitchen in the Otsego High School commons area. In email to the community Superintendent Adam Koch said there was no fire on campus. “We had a part break in our air handler that caused...
We meet new guests at every concert. This past Sunday, the Blue Man Group offered up yet another opportunity to meet visitors from near and far as they ventured upon Northwest Ohio’s Music City for entertainment. With the Cavalier Steel Drum band playing in the background and a lobby party sponsored by Gary Taylor in full swing, I happened upon a kind couple who had a unique story to tell. They were the VanWerts and their tale, in their own words, goes like this.
Long-time trapper Reggie Langford of Catawba Island and professioinal nuisance trapper Geno Barna of Port Clinton will team up on Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Catawba Island Community Hall, 3307 NW Catawba Rd., Catawba Island to give area residents advice on how to handle nuisance animals on their properties.
Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler will remain in his position after the State Board of Education on Tuesday voted to select Steve Dackin as the next state superintendent of public instruction with 14 out of 19 votes. Hosler had applied to be state superintendent. “I learned so much throughout this process...
ROSSFORD— The dream of homeownership is becoming a reality for a single mom and her four children, thanks to support from Habitat for Humanity of Wood County. In April, Habitat began a project on a vacant lot the was donated by the City of Rossford to build a decent and affordable three-bedroom home on Osborn Street.
The Antwerp, Payne, Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation has been meeting regularly to discuss the property at the 24/49 interchange. It is with much excitement to announce that an agreement has been reached with the NAI Harmon Group to begin marketing and developing the 83 acres on the northeast side of the interchange. Plans include residential dwelling with the potential for multi-family homes, villas and senior housing. Preliminary plans also include light commercial development and retail opportunities toward the south end of the property where there exists potential for US24 road frontage.
Archbold scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to put a bow on their 15-5 six-inning win against Delta Tuesday in a Division III softball sectional semifinal at Memorial Park. Above, the Blue Streaks’ Reagan Kohler records one of her three base hits on the day. She also drove in three runs. Archbold next heads to Evergreen for the sectional final on Friday afternoon.
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A middle school student in Ohio was told to change her clothes after being accused of violating the school’s dress code. According to WTVG, Logan Gray, 12, was wearing a short-sleeved collared dress over white tights with brown leather boots. “My mom bought...
Enjoy free family fun at the Wood County Museum on Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for a Demonstration Day featuring reenactors portraying life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country, especially along and near the Portage River in Wood County.
The unemployment rate in Fulton County declined during the month of March, according to data released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The jobless rate decreased from 4.9% in February to 4.2% in March in the county. In March of 2021, the rate was 5.1%. The labor...
Becoming a volunteer fireman in Ottawa County, or around Ohio, is a badge of honor that is not lightly worn. Ottawa County Commissioner Mark Stahl knows that all too well, serving as a volunteer fireman in the Allen-Clay Joint Fire District in Williston, Ohio for 25 years and becoming Battalion Chief of Station 34.
Looking through the Ohio County Public Library’s Flickr page is a treat. There are photographs from nearly every era of Wheeling’s history and range from family snapshots to professional portraits to after-disaster documentation. Occasionally, there is a photo, or in this case a collection, that leaves the viewer curious for more. Among the quiet landscape photographs in the Thomas M. Darrah collection, there are a few shots of a curious group of fellows headed out on the Fourth of July. Their wagon is festooned with American flags, and a guitar sits propped up in the front. This is the Gambrinus Club’s annual trip out Wheeling Creek to the fishing grounds at Downey’s Bend.
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – Chestnut Lanes in Barnesville will officially open on Thursday, May 12 at Noon. The original historic landmark was destroyed by fire in November 2020. The fire was later determined to be caused by an electrical issue with a pop machine near the snack bar area. A.J....
