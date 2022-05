A 45-year-old Summerfield man with several prior battery convictions was arrested after a female victim accused him of punching her in the mouth. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the female victim advised that she had been punched in the face by Jovan L. Reid while she was walking home.

SUMMERFIELD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO