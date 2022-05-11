ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill weed farm bust finds 33 firearms

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said they linked up with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to bust an illegal pot farm east of Morgan Hill on Monday.

The farm was in the unincorporated foothills, and around 2,000 marijuana plants were destroyed, and 9 pounds of processed weed from the farm were taken as evidence, said police.

Detectives also said the people responsible for the farm were protective of the operation and heavily armed. Thirty-three firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized.

Detectives added that they are "investigating numerous environmental violations to include evidence of dumping diesel fuel into the water supply."

According to the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office, no arrests have been made for this growing operation, but it is still an active investigation.

"This was a prolific operation as a fully grown plant can produce about a pound of processed marijuana with each pound being sold on the street at approximately $1,000-1,500 per pound," said the Santa Clara Sheriff's Office. "Greenhouse grows such as this are capable of producing three or more grow cycles per year, which puts profits at conservatively $6 million or more a year."

The post Morgan Hill weed farm bust finds 33 firearms appeared first on KION546 .

