Riley County, KS

KDHE identifies nearly 40 new COVID cases in Riley Co.

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has found nearly 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Riley Co., which has kept the county in the substantial incidence category. The Riley County Health Department says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 38...

WIBW

Public recommendation submissions close about next Topeka City Manager

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interim City Manager Bill Cochran said responses varied but most importantly residents want someone with integrity and one that knows the area. The public opinion polls are closed for Topeka residents to share their thoughts on the next city manager. As of around 3 p.m. Friday...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD cracks down on Pillsbury Crossing regulations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police officers have cracked down on regulations at Pillsbury Crossing, which include no alcohol, swimming or parking in the roadway. The Riley County Police Department says officers have already fielded several calls over the past few days to report large groups drinking alcohol and parking their vehicles in the water at Pillsbury Crossing.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

More than 20 fireworks stands approved to sell in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fireworks stands will open next month in Shawnee County. The Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the applications for 23 fireworks stands Thursday morning at their meeting. They will be spread throughout the county with eight in District 1, six in District 2, and nine in District 3.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. man sentenced to 12+ years for meth distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the distribution of meth. On Friday, May 13, Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says a Topeka judge sentenced Roger Dehart after he was convicted in State of Kansas v. Roger Dehart.
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Alleged Murderer Jennifer Hall Arrested in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KS – Jennifer Anne Hall was arrested in Kansas on Thursday evening on a Livingston County arrest warrant for first degree murder. Hall is a former employee of Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. It is alleged in a probable cause affidavit that during Hall’s employment the number...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

RCPD officers to join statewide Click It or Ticket campaign

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers with the Riley County Police Department will join agencies across the state for Kansas’ annual Click It or Ticket campaign later in May. The Riley County Police Department says between May 22 and June 4, drivers can expect to see more officers in the county as they join 160 other law enforcement agencies to enforce the state’s seat belt and other traffic laws as part of the 2022 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Deadly crash closes highway in northeast Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are warning drivers to use caution if they are driving on U.S. Highway 24 near Flush Road in Pottawatomie County. The eastbound lanes are closed, according to sheriff’s deputies. Just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, a passenger vehicle going north on Flush Road failed to stop for a stop sign. It […]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Pedestrian struck by vehicle at 10th & Topeka succumbs to injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the man critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle near Downtown Topeka has died of his injuries. Topeka Police say they were notified on May 3, 2022 that Richard Perez, of Topeka, had passed away. Perez was struck by a vehicle near...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Obee school sale being held up by sewer issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The sale of the Obee school property has run into another snag as of a few weeks ago, according to Hutchinson Airport Manager Pieter Miller. "They have agreed to the lease that we offered them for the property just to the west side of the school there," Miller said. "The snag at this point is that property also includes, I mean, the school itself includes a force main sewer line that runs through the airport and ties into the city's sanitary sewer system over here at the intersection of 4th and Airport Road. I guess the lift station grinder pump, whatever it is, wasn't working the way it was and it was looking to be pretty expensive to get that working the way that it is, so they were exploring their options of what they would be able to do."
HUTCHINSON, KS
JC Post

Manhattan woman airlifted to hospital after head-on crash

RILEY COUNTY —Three people were injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Thursday in Riley County. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2003 Ford Focus driven by Helen Curry, 16, of Riley was eastbound in 5700 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. The Ford crossed into...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Fire damages barn, equipment in SE Shawnee Co.

BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A barn fire did an estimated $50,000 damage to the structure and the equipment inside. Shawnee Heights Fire crews responded around 1:30 p.m. Friday to a property on in the 3000 block of SE 61st St., just east of Berryton Rd. Fire officials say crews had...
SHAWNEE, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to crash early Friday in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Friday on the south edge of downtown Topeka. The crash was reported around 5:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of S. Kansas Avenue. Initial reports indicated a Kia Soul car had crashed at...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Head-on car crash reported near Manhattan, RCPD says

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is responding to a head-on crash north of Manhattan on Thursday. At 4:18 p.m., the RCPD reported via Twitter emergency crews were on their way to a head-on car crash just east of the intersection of Seth Child Road and Tuttle Creek Boulevard. Motorists are being […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka church helping families during baby formula shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka organization that offers free baby formula for families is seeing the effects of a nationwide shortage. The Shawnee County Health Department said the state’s WIC, or women/infant/children program, is adjusting by allowing access to alternative formulas. They said families in a pinch can see if their pediatrician has free samples of formula.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

City of Topeka conducts another cleanup operation in homeless camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of homeless people were temporarily moved as the City of Topeka conducts another cleanup. Crews are cleaning an area south of NE Curtis St., a little further from the Rescue Mission than a similar operation conducted last month. The city says these operations are meant to maintain public health and safety; and that the displaced residents will be able to return once they are done.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after meth, hallucenogenics allegedly found in car

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested in Jackson Co. after meth and hallucinogenics were allegedly found in his car. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, deputies stopped a car near U.S. Highway 75 and 110th Rd. for a traffic violation.
TOPEKA, KS

