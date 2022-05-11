Pokemon Go Has The Internet Divided Over New Coin Limit

"Overwatch" fans got terrible news in 2021, when they learned that they'd have to wait even longer for the long awaited arrival of "Overwatch 2." That being said, time passed quickly, and gamers now have their hands on a beta version of the upcoming game. Luckily, it's not too difficult to join the "Overwatch 2" closed beta on PC, and fans are busily playing and providing feedback for the latest version before it goes completely public. While "Overwatch 2" seems to keep many of the details that fans loved about the first game, it also needs to improve some of the persistent issues that plagued the original. Some reviewers, like YouTuber VideoGameDunkey, have blasted the game for feeling like it has barely changed anything for the better when compared to the first "Overwatch." Now, Blizzard has spoken out about fans' concerns over the support class in "Overwatch," assuring gamers that it's both aware of the issue and working on a fix.

