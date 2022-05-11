ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Go Has The Internet Divided Over New Coin Limit

By John Buday
 2 days ago
Much like countless free-to-play games underlined by microtransactions, the company behind "Pokémon Go" has come under fire in the past for decisions deemed underhanded by fans. Past outrage was sparked from perceptions of a Poké Ball shortage, limited inventory space or Pokemon storage space, the decision to do away with free...

