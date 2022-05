Https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1524422346802704389?s=20&t=gyKlzK-zlm1JaeQtaVCcMg. We have another day where coastal/tidal flooding will be an issue for the Anne Arundel and Baltimore county shoreline. A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect for areas in green until 7 AM Thursday as the tides are running between 1.5-2ft above normal. According to the National Weather Service, flooding is occurring in the City Dock lot in Annapolis and at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Keep an eye out for flooding in low-lying areas near the Bay. Remember... never underestimate the power of water.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO