(FOX 9) - Just a week or so after it felt like spring started, we're going to get a two-day preview of the dog days of summer. Much warmer temperatures and tropical-style humidity will arrive through the day Wednesday after some morning storms diminish in southern Minnesota. It's this surge of heat and humidity that will lead to storm chances late in the day Wednesday and Wednesday night, when a severe weather outbreak will be possible.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO