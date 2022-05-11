Construction has started on Sylacauga’s Circle K convenience store

Oxford, AL – May 10, 2022 – Zaxby’s, the fast-casual chain known for its chicken fingers, wings and signature sauces, recently opened its newest restaurant in Oxford, replacing the previous location. Located at 91 Colonial Drive, the new Zaxby’s will host an official grand opening ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a celebration for the community from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Friday, May 20, 2022. “The Oxford community has been unparalleled in its support of our family-owned Zaxby’s since we first opened our doors in 2008,” said Melissa Crowe, licensee and vice president of Avants Management Group. “It is our great pleasure to open the doors of our brand new restaurant to better serve this community who has supported us for so long. We are looking forward to many more years of serving our indescribably good chicken to the wonderful residents of Oxford.”

OXFORD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO