ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Edge Gala honors those with commitment to education

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHHaY_0faWddEG00

There was a special honor for those with a strong commitment to education on Tuesday night.

The New York Edge Gala was held in Midtown.

The gala supports after-school and summer programs for thousands of students across New York City

Our Sam Champion emceed the event.

Debra O'Connell, president of networks for the Walt Disney Company, was one of the honorees.

"I love giving back to children," she said. "I love mentoring. There's nothing more inspirational, and everything that the New York Edge does allows us to think about the future being that much brighter."

She was recognized for her support of youth-related charities and for mentoring.

New York Edge is the largest provider of afterschool and summer camp programs across all five boroughs.

ALSO READ | Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed

The dog was eventually reunited with their owner thanks for a Facebook post.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

*
More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
bkreader.com

To be young, gifted, and Black or Brown…while running for office

Mayor Adams endorses Hercules Reid in a morning press conference held at Linden Boulevard site where the shooting of 12-year-old Kade Lewin occurred. Political candidates often are assumed to be of a certain age, race, orientation, and social standing, but more and more in New York City that tide […] Click here to view original web page at amsterdamnews.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walt Disney Company
Hudson Valley Post

2 New York Prisons Make List of Worst in The Country

If you're going away, you definitely don't want to go to these prisons in New York State. New York is a big state with a large population. Despite the constant criticism, there are some things we do right. Our state overall ranked right in the middle at #25 on state rankings in 2019. Here are some things we do well according to US News compared to the rest of the country.
EDUCATION
94.3 Lite FM

Popular New York Deli Giving Out Free Subs To Many New Yorkers

A deli with six locations across New York State is giving out free subs to lucky Empire State residents. Feeling lucky? Is today your lucky day?. Firehouse Subs is currently running an interesting free sub promotion. Each day the eatery is giving out free subs to Empire State residents based on your name. It's part of Firehouse Subs "Name of the Day" promotion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
Gothamist.com

New York said it cracked down on marijuana ‘gifting’ — Or did it?

New York was trying to send a message. The state permitted marijuana possession last year, but recreational sales of the drug remain illegal until regulators can set up business licenses. This process has been slow — with the first legal sales still months away. But recreational dispensaries didn’t want to wait and began “gifting” their customers weed with the purchase of, say, a digital video – exploiting a potential loophole in the state law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Eric Adams for president?

Did Eric Adams’ 2024 presidential campaign just begin at an education policy announcement in Harlem? Announcing plans to expand New York City’s screening of children for dyslexia, Mayor Eric Adams said on Thursday that had he been screened for the learning disorder earlier, he might not be stuck living in Gracie Mansion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

7 Hudson Valley Towns Make List of Worst Places to Live in NY

Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
HUDSON, NY
wbfo.org

Two debates scheduled in Democratic primary for NY governor

At least two debates will be held ahead of the June primary election between Democrats running to be their party’s nominee for governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign confirmed Wednesday. Hochul said she’ll participate in two debates in New York City with her two primary opponents: Rep. Tom Suozzi...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy