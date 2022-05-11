ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge declines to toss New York Assembly redistricting maps

By MARINA VILLENEUVE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6t0Q_0faWdbSo00
FILE - Judge Patrick McAllister listens to arguments during a hearing in court, Thursday, March, 31, 2022 in Bath, N.Y. New York will now hold its congressional and state Senate primaries on Aug. 23, a McAllister ruled Friday. (Vaughn Golden/WSKG via AP, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge refused Wednesday to throw out new political maps setting the boundaries of state Assembly districts, saying even though they were drafted improperly, opponents had waited too long to join the lawsuit challenging them in court.

If upheld, the decision by Judge Patrick McAllister, would give Democrats a minor victory in the battle over redistricting in New York. Previous court rulings struck down the party’s favored new maps for state Senate and U.S. House districts as unconstitutional.

In his ruling, McAllister said the maps of state Assembly districts were also “unconstitutional in the manner in which they were enacted” by the state Legislature.

But the judge said it would cause “total confusion” to allow the people challenging the Assembly maps, Democratic activist Gary Greenberg and conservative political commentator Gavin Wax, to join an ongoing lawsuit over the Senate and congressional maps.

McAllister said Greenberg and Wax knew about the lawsuit when it was filed in February: “Yet they chose to do nothing at that time.”

The judge said the pair could still file a separate lawsuit challenging the Assembly maps. But he said letting them raise their argument in the ongoing lawsuit would likely mean New York wouldn’t have all of its maps ready in time for a primary this year.

New York’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, ruled last month that the Democrat-controlled Legislature had failed to follow an anti-gerrymandering constitutional process approved by voters in 2014 when it drew new political districts for the 2022 elections.

But the Court of Appeals didn’t order the drawing of new Assembly maps because a group of GOP voters who sued over the redistricting process didn’t specifically challenge them in their lawsuit. They only went after the maps for U.S. House and state Senate seats.

A redistricting expert, hired by McAllister, is now working to redraw the congressional and Senate districts under court supervision.

New York plans to hold Assembly and gubernatorial primaries on June 28. State Senate and Congressional primaries were delayed to Aug. 23 to allow time for the mapmaking process.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Coast-to-coast rallies support abortion rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Demonstrators facing down a Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion planned rallies from coast to coast Saturday to express their outrage – and to mobilize for the fight ahead. More than 380 events were planned from Maine to Hawaii,...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Finkenauer’s Senate bid faces skepticism after ballot woes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Abby Finkenauer ’s bid to clinch the Democratic nomination for an Iowa U.S. Senate seat wasn’t supposed to be so fraught. She’s one of the more prominent Democrats in the state, building a wunderkind reputation in the Legislature before toppling a Republican congressman in 2018. She was the second-youngest woman elected to Congress, helping Democrats retake control of the U.S. House that year.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Associated Press

Agreement reached for Ohio vote on legal weed in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group backing the legalization of marijuana for adult use in Ohio and Republican legislative leaders have reached a settlement calling for a possible statewide legalization vote next year. The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol sued the Republicans in Columbus earlier this month anticipating...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Legislature#Redistricting#Gerrymandering#Ap#Assembly#Democrats#U S House#Democratic#The Court Of Appeals
The Associated Press

Georgian wants Congress to decry prosecution of abortions

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia representative is proposing that Congress condemn attempts to criminally prosecute people who perform abortions, have abortions or experience miscarriages. Rep. Nikema Willams, an Atlanta Democrat who formerly lobbied for Planned Parenthood in the Southeast, is introducing her resolution Thursday, and has already collected 115...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Florida judge throws out GOP-friendly congressional map

A Florida state judge has thrown out the congressional map passed by the Republican legislature and pushed by Governor Ron DeSantis, ruling that it violated state law by drawing Black voters out of a north Florida district. Circuit Judge Layne Smith ruled Wednesday that the enacted map violates the state's...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Associated Press

Governor: Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee to resign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee is resigning her post as the state’s top election official, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said Thursday. In a resignation letter, Lee, a Republican, said she would step down Monday and thanked the governor, who appointed her in 2019. Her letter did not specify a reason for leaving but news outlets have reported that she is considering a run for Congress.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

California ban on semi-automatic weapons for those under 21 ruled unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California’s ban on the sale of semi-automatic weapons to adults younger than 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semi-automatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army,” Judge Ryan Nelson wrote. “Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

891K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy